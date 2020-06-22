|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:12 | 22.06.2020
ProPetro Completes Review Process and Files Formerly Delinquent 2019 Annual and Quarterly Reports
ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced the completion of its previously announced Audit Committee internal review process and the filing of its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”).
Phillip A. Gobe, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today is a defining day for ProPetro as we turn the page on a process that has been both extensive and challenging for many parts of our team. I would like to thank all of our teammates for keeping their focus on providing quality service to our customers throughout the last year and moving forward.”
Darin G. Holderness, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are thankful to all of our partners involved in assisting us to complete this process and believe we have built stronger processes and controls that will allow ProPetro to remain competitive for the foreseeable future.”
The Company continues to prepare its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “2020 First Quarter 10-Q”) and additional time will be required for management to complete its procedures to allow the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm to perform the required quarterly review of the financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company cannot currently predict when it will complete and file the 2020 First Quarter 10-Q but continues to work diligently to become current in its filing obligations with the SEC as soon as reasonably practicable, and it currently expects to do so prior to the expiration of the additional trading period granted by the NYSE on July 15, 2020.
ProPetro has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K today that provides additional information regarding the information described in this release.
