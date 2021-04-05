|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:14 | 05.04.2021
ProPetro Provides Leadership Team Update
ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that Sam Sledge, the Company’s Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer, has been named President effective immediately.
“We are pleased to have Sam take on this key role at ProPetro,” said Phillip Gobe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His promotion to President complements the recent naming of Adam Munoz as Chief Operating Officer and David Schorlemer as Chief Financial Officer, resulting from the Board of Directors’ comprehensive succession planning process. I look forward to the continued support and key leadership of this talented management team. Sam has been with the Company for ten years and held several positions of increasing responsibility in multiple key functions across the organization, including operations, finance, human resources, corporate development, administration and communications. His deep knowledge of the business and our culture of teamwork to drive safe, superior performance at the wellsite proved invaluable as we navigated the challenging market conditions of the past year, and will remain essential in his new role.”
Sam Sledge joined ProPetro in 2011 and has served in various capacities throughout his tenure, including Frac Technical Specialist and Technical Operations Manager where his duties included quality control, planning and logistics, and the development of the engineering program. He also served as Vice President of Finance, Corporate Development and Investor Relations before being named Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer. Sam earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University.
Sam Sledge commented, “I appreciate the confidence and support of Phillip and the Board, and look forward to working closely with Adam, David and other members of executive management, as well as the full team at ProPetro, as we capitalize on opportunities to improve the business, while continuing to provide our customers unsurpassed and safe execution at the wellsite.”
