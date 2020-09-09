2:26 | 10.09.2020

ProShares Leveraged and Inverse Oil ETFs Change Benchmark

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, announced today that ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) and ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) ETFs will change their benchmark effective after the market closes on September 16, 2020. The new benchmark for these funds is the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index (ticker: BCBCLI). Following this benchmark change, each Fund will seek exposure to the WTI crude oil futures contracts that are included in its new benchmark. The Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index aims to track the performance of three separate contract schedules for WTI crude oil futures which are reset on a semi-annual basis. One third of the index follows a monthly roll schedule, the second third of the index follows a June annual roll schedule, while the remaining third follows a December annual roll schedule. Benchmark Change Details

TickerProShares ETF NameCurrent BenchmarkNew Benchmark

UCO Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Bloomberg WTI Crude

Oil Subindex Bloomberg Commodity

Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index SCO UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Neither the Funds nor their current or new benchmarks are intended to track the performance of the spot price of WTI crude oil*and therefore the Funds should be expected to perform very differently from the spot price of WTI crude oil. Additionally, until completion of the benchmark change, the Funds will not track the performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. About ProShares

* “Spot” price refers to the price of physical crude oil that can be purchased at port for immediate delivery. The “spot” price is commonly referred to by the financial press and others, but is not generally investable.

