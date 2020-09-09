|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:26 | 10.09.2020
ProShares Leveraged and Inverse Oil ETFs Change Benchmark
ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, announced today that ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) and ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) ETFs will change their benchmark effective after the market closes on September 16, 2020. The new benchmark for these funds is the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index (ticker: BCBCLI). Following this benchmark change, each Fund will seek exposure to the WTI crude oil futures contracts that are included in its new benchmark.
The Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index aims to track the performance of three separate contract schedules for WTI crude oil futures which are reset on a semi-annual basis. One third of the index follows a monthly roll schedule, the second third of the index follows a June annual roll schedule, while the remaining third follows a December annual roll schedule.
Benchmark Change Details
Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
Bloomberg WTI Crude
Bloomberg Commodity
SCO
UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
