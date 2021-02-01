0:23 | 02.02.2021

Protective Coatings Market to grow by $ 14.09 bn in 2021, Akzo Nobel NV and Arkema SA emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the protective coatings market and it is poised to grow by $ 14.09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the protective coatings market.

Frequently Asked Questions:What are the major trends in the market?

Rapid growth in the oil and gas industry is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 10% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 14.09 bn.

Who are the top players in the market?

Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Covestro AG, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KC Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The increased demand for water-borne coatings in agriculture is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute to 71% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Covestro AG, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KC Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for water-borne coatings will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this protective coatings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Protective Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Protective Coatings Market is segmented as below: Technology Solvent-borne Water-borne Powder Coatings End-user Infrastructure And Construction Oil And Gas Automotive Aerospace Others Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46663Protective Coatings Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The protective coatings market report covers the following areas: Protective Coatings Market Size Protective Coatings Market Trends Protective Coatings Market Industry Analysis This study identifies rapid growth in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the protective coatings market growth during the next few years.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025 Detailed information on factors that will assist protective coatings market growth during the next five years Estimation of the protective coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the protective coatings market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protective coatings market vendors

