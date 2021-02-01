ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:23 | 02.02.2021
Protective Coatings Market to grow by $ 14.09 bn in 2021, Akzo Nobel NV and Arkema SA emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the protective coatings market and it is poised to grow by $ 14.09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the protective coatings market.
Frequently Asked Questions:What are the major trends in the market?
Rapid growth in the oil and gas industry is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 10% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 14.09 bn.
Who are the top players in the market?
Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Covestro AG, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KC Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co., are some of the major market participants.
What is the key market driver?
The increased demand for water-borne coatings in agriculture is one of the major factors driving the market.
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute to 71% of the market share
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Covestro AG, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KC Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for water-borne coatings will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this protective coatings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Protective Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Protective Coatings Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder Coatings

End-user

Infrastructure And Construction

Oil And Gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46663Protective Coatings Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The protective coatings market report covers the following areas:

Protective Coatings Market Size

Protective Coatings Market Trends

Protective Coatings Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rapid growth in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the protective coatings market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformProtective Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist protective coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the protective coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the protective coatings market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protective coatings market vendors
Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Solvent-borne – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water-borne – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Powder coatings – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Infrastructure and construction – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Resin
Market segments

Comparison by Resin

Epoxy – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Alkyd – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyurethane – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Resin
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

Covestro AG

Hempel AS

Jotun AS

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

KC Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

 

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005964/en/

