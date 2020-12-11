|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:00 | 11.12.2020
PROTEOR Group Becomes One of the Largest Prosthetic Providers in the World
Proteor, a France-based international group specialized in prosthetic and orthotic solutions, has successfully completed its acquisition of American brand Freedom Innovations and the major part of the product portfolio from Ottobock. With this acquisition, the Proteor group is fueling its strategy to be a global leader in the international orthopaedic market. Proteor’s growth is accelerating with the addition of Freedom Innovation’s quality production, high-tech development, and well-known products: the microprocessor-controlled knee Plie3, the Kinnex and Kinterra ankles and the Agilix, DynAdapt, Sierra, Highlander and Pacifica carbon feet.
The united organization counts more than 1,000 employees worldwide, more than doubling the US team, bolstered by four global innovation centers and a full product pipeline. The unique microprocessor products and added lower extremity prosthetics differentiate and expand the Proteor portfolio. The sales and support network is also strengthened, increasing contact with clinical customers.
“For all parties involved and especially for the employees of Freedom Innovations, the final solution is good news after several years of uncertainty and sets the future for Freedom Innovations under the roof of both Proteor and Ottobock”, says Philipp Schulte-Noelle, CEO of Ottobock. “I am especially grateful for the very constructive dialogue with the FTC in recent months and the engagement of Proteor.”
“I am thrilled with the energy and momentum this change brings,” said Matt Swiggum, President and CEO of Proteor USA. “It positions us for continued growth, building on our commitment to innovation and investment in our customers and their patients.”
Proteor’s journey centers on its customers. To uphold its focus on customer relationships and service, Proteor is working closely with Ottobock to facilitate a smooth and seamless transition of the Freedom Innovations business acquired by Proteor. Ottobock retains a substantial part of the prosthetic feet business with Kintrol foot-ankle prosthesis, the Maverick product family and other carbon feet.
