ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:00 | 08.10.2020
Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter 2020 before the opening of the market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hpno43bk.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.
About Protolabs
Protolabs is the world’s fastest digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom parts and assemblies in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces development and production costs, and minimizes risk throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005133/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

14:51 Uhr | 08.10.2020
USA: Erstanträge auf ...

14:45 Uhr | 08.10.2020
US-WAHL: Trump will bald wieder ...

14:45 Uhr | 08.10.2020
ROUNDUP: Der CO2-Preis steigt - ...

14:44 Uhr | 08.10.2020
Corona im Kreis Esslingen: ...

14:44 Uhr | 08.10.2020
Mindestens acht Tote bei ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer