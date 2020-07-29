|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:19 | 29.07.2020
PTC’s Windchill SaaS Chosen to Serve as Backbone for U.S. Navy Digital Transformation
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that the U.S. Navy has selected PTC’s Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) Software as a Service (SaaS) offering to support its Model Based Product Support (MBPS) digital transformation initiatives, which is aimed at improving the Navy’s operational readiness.
The Windchill SaaS solution for the U.S. Navy will provide FEDRAMP and Department of Defense Impact Level 5 security compliance and enable the Navy to optimize lifecycle costs and maximize operational availability by providing enterprise product data and readiness analytic services comprised of three primary capabilities:
Windchill, the industry-leading PLM application suite, provides a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product information, including connected data. Windchill’s highly configurable out-of-the-box applications enable customers to become more agile with fast access to up-to-date product information required at any given time. With Windchill, users across the value chain are able to interact with data dynamically in 3D – both on a screen and through augmented reality. Through deployment options including cloud and on-premises, Windchill has the flexibility, performance, and scale that companies require to be industry leaders. As a result of its award-winning capabilities, Windchill has been continuously recognized by independent analyst firms.
“The selection of Windchill represents an exciting shift for the Navy to move from building custom software to using best-in-class commercial solutions. With Windchill, the Navy will be able to reduce costs, accelerate innovation, and enhance collaboration,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “We are honored that our technology will be supporting the Navy as it modernizes its mission critical technology infrastructure.”
