Publix Activates Register Program to Support Hurricane Sally Relief Efforts



Publix has activated a register donation program to offer customers and associates a way to assist those affected by Hurricane Sally.

Beginning today, customers may donate any amount by adding it to their grocery totals when checking out at Publix registers in stores throughout the company’s Jacksonville Division, which includes central and northern Florida, southern Alabama, southern Georgia, and Hilton Head and Beaufort, South Carolina. Contributions will be channeled through the American Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts to help people impacted by the damage caused from Hurricane Sally. The program will continue based on customer response.

“In times of need, our customers and associates are always looking for ways to help,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “Our register donation program offers an easy way for our local communities to provide financial assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Sally.”

Publix Super Markets Charities is also donating a total of $100,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way for relief efforts in the affected areas.

In addition to the register donation program, Publix provided more than 8,500 10-pound bags of ice free to customers at one store in Daphne, Alabama, and one store in Pensacola, Florida.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,253 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

