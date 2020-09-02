16:30 | 02.09.2020

Publix Ranked No. 1 on PEOPLE’s 50 Companies that Care List

Publix has been recognized as the No. 1 company that cares by PEOPLE. The fourth annual list will be featured in the Sept. 14, 2020, issue of PEOPLE magazine, which will be on newsstands nationwide Sept. 4. The list highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Being recognized as the top company on the PEOPLE’s 50 Companies that Care list is an honor,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “When the first Publix store opened 90 years ago, our founder, George Jenkins, instilled a set of values that still guide us today. Our philosophy has always been to respect the dignity of our associates, treat our customers like royalty and give back to our communities.” In compiling the list, PEOPLE magazine partnered with Great Place to Work to analyze surveys of over 4.8 million employees on their experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work’s assessment of the generosity of each organization’s benefits, and their philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities in response to the coronavirus. To read about Publix’s ranking and see the full list of PEOPLE’s 50 Companies that Care, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/companies-that-care/2020. Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,252 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

