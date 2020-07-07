1:00 | 08.07.2020

Pulp Market Analysis Highlights Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | The Rising Consumption Of Chemical Wood Pulp to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pulp market and it is poised to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005782/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pulp Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asia Pulp and Paper Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Metsä Board Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising consumption of chemical wood pulp has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the use of electronic alternatives might hamper the market growth.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Pulp Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pulp Market is segmented as below: Application Printing And Writing Paper Tissue Paper Specialty Paper Packaging Paper Others Geography APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43186Pulp Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pulp market report covers the following areas: Pulp Market Size Pulp Market Trends Pulp Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the rising demand for corrugated packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pulp market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformPulp Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist pulp market growth during the next five years Estimation of the pulp market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the pulp market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pulp market, vendors

Table of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments Comparison by Application by volume Printing and writing paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Tissue paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Specialty paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Packaging paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Grade by Volume

Market segments Comparison by Grade by volume Chemical pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Non-wood pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Grade by volume

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Asia Pulp and Paper Group BillerudKorsnas AB Georgia-Pacific LLC International Paper Co. Kimberly-Clark Corp. Metsä Board Corp. Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. Oji Holdings Corp. Sappi Ltd. WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

