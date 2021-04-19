|
PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Dedicates New Mortgage-Free Home to Gold Star Family in Raleigh
This holiday season the family of fallen Green Beret Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Duskin received the gift of homeownership thanks to PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program. Gold Star spouse Maggie Duskin was presented with the keys to her new home in Pulte’s Rutherford community in Fuquay-Varina during a celebratory event last week.
“It was an honor for our team to build this home for Maggie and we were thrilled to welcome her just in time for the Christmas holiday,” said Vice President of Construction Operations at PulteGroup’s Raleigh division Mikkel Thompson. “We hope this home becomes the place where the Duskin family will gather and spend meaningful time together, especially when the family’s two older sons, who are both active-duty Army soldiers, come visit.”
The home was built in partnership with Operation Coming Home, in honor of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Duskin’s military service and sacrifice. Maggie and her 19-year-old daughter Lexie were first surprised with the news that they would receive the home in June. This is the fourth home dedicated in Raleigh through the Built to Honor program and the first for a Gold Star family recipient in the market.
This dedication completes a busy year for the Built to Honor program, delivering seven new mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans in Texas, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and North Carolina.
For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.
