Purdue University Colleges of Agriculture and Engineering to Co-host Free Cellular Agriculture Webinar in Three Parts



The College of Engineering and the College of Agriculture at Purdue University will co-sponsor a three-part international webinar to discuss transformative innovations in agriculture and food for human health, equity and competitiveness.

The event, titled “Cellular Agriculture: Techno-Socio-Economic Perspective”, will be delivered in three sessions:

• Session I: Monday, April 19, 10 – 11:45 a.m. EDT

Topic: Perspective on Manufacturing Science, Engineering, and Safety

• Session II: Wednesday, April 21, 10 – 11:45 a.m. EDT

Topic: Perspective on Economics, Nutrition, Society and Sustainability

• Session III: Friday, April 23, 10 – 11:45 a.m. EDT

Topic: Perspective on Innovations, Commercialization, and Entrepreneurship

Purdue and its collaborators aspire to generate a knowledge base to enable infrastructure for the economy in transformative agriculture and food manufacturing for resilient communities. The goal is to establish synergistic convergence among key disciplines including science, engineering, social science, economics, policies, businesses and entrepreneurship.

Major societal equity and equality call for and are dependent upon a fifth agriculture and food revolution. Purdue is responding to this calling by kicking off a national and international dialogue that includes the engagement of subject matter experts with collective experience totaling more than 200 years.

In the spirit of inclusion, this webinar is offered free of cost to all, but registration is required. A link will be provided upon registration.

