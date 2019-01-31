|
21:05 | 12.03.2020
PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results
PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter and six-month period ended January 31, 2020.
Net loss for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 was ($666,000), compared to a loss of ($1.3 million) for the fiscal second quarter in 2019. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 was ($577,000), compared to a loss of ($839,000) for the fiscal second quarter in 2019.
Net loss per share was ($0.01) for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 compared to ($0.02) for the fiscal second quarters in 2019 and 2018.
Gross margin was 59% for both the three months ended January 31, 2020 and January 31, 2019.
Net loss for the six months ended January 31, 2020 was ($1.8 million), compared to ($3.9 million) for the six months ended January 31, 2019. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the six months ended January 31, 2020 was ($1.2 million), compared to ($1.7 million) for the six months ended January 31, 2019.
Net loss per share was ($0.02) compared to ($0.05) for the six months ended January 31, 2019 and January 31, 2018.
Gross margin was 60% for the six months ended January 31, 2020 compared to 63% for the six months ended January 31, 2019. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sale of higher margin formulations and packaging configurations of our products during the six months ended January 31, 2019 compared to the six months ended January 31, 2020.
SmartWash® Boost: We have continued to collaborate with SmartWash Solutions using PURE Control® as a pretreatment that has revolutionized results on pre-cut iceberg lettuce. With the testing on iceberg nearing completion the focus has been on verification of the efficacy on romaine lettuce which is of immediate and utmost importance to the produce industry as a whole.
We are now in five facilities with another multinational produce processor currently using PURE Control to process berries and tomatoes. Rollout into additional facilities is underway.
To date, work is ongoing with six additional processors for treatment of herbs, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, cabbage and cut lettuce.
PURE® Hard Surface
Food Transportation Sanitization: We continue to supply two of the largest food distribution groups and are continuing discussions with additional transportation companies that service restaurant chains, food processors and grocery store chains. In addition, work has begun using our proprietary application technology to sanitize ocean-going containers on export and import.
The sales cycle has begun in poultry breeder barns and hatcheries for enhanced environmental control across all species.
We have continued working with dairy industry leaders to provide new PURE Hard Surface applications directed at cheese production, spray-drying operations and now wet operations (A Total Dairy Solution). We are now in 15 plants at two large national dairy facilities with evaluations continuing in other locations.
Tom Y. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said that, “Our revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2020, was negatively impacted by a reduction in sales to a large distributor and a year-over-year reduction in sales of our raw material ingredient, SILVÉRION®.
“I’m pleased to note that revenue for our fiscal third quarter is off to a record start. However, it is still too soon to tell if we will achieve our goal of cash flow breakeven. Based on customer forecasts and implementation plans we remain confident we will achieve our cash flow goal in the coming months.”
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
246,000
$
398,000
Accounts receivable
156,000
373,000
Inventories, net
141,000
177,000
Restricted cash
75,000
75,000
Prepaid expenses
15,000
18,000
Total current assets
633,000
1,041,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
351,000
362,000
Patents, net
484,000
529,000
Total assets
$
1,468,000
$
1,932,000
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
589,000
$
553,000
Accrued liabilities
103,000
185,000
Total current liabilities
692,000
738,000
Deferred rent
—
4,000
Total liabilities
692,000
742,000
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 79,994,402 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2020, and 76,732,334 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2019
800,000
768,000
Additional paid-in capital
125,245,000
123,900,000
Accumulated deficit
(125,269,000
)
(123,478,000
)
Total stockholders’ equity
776,000
1,190,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,468,000
$
1,932,000
Net product sales
$
747,000
$
984,000
$
349,000
$
394,000
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of goods sold
298,000
363,000
142,000
160,000
Selling, general and administrative
2,100,000
4,312,000
810,000
1,459,000
Research and development
142,000
164,000
60,000
67,000
Total operating costs and expenses
2,540,000
4,839,000
1,012,000
1,686,000
Loss from operations
(1,793,000
)
(3,855,000
)
(663,000
)
(1,292,000
)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net
(3,000
)
(4,000
)
(1,000
)
(1,000
)
Other income (expense), net
5,000
(3,000
)
(2,000
)
(3,000
)
Total other income (expense)
2,000
(7,000
)
(3,000
)
(4,000
)
Net loss
$
(1,791,000
)
$
(3,862,000
)
$
(666,000
)
$
(1,296,000
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.02
)
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
78,999,237
71,312,898
79,994,402
71,623,494
Balances at beginning of period
76,732,334
$
768,000
$
123,900,000
$
(123,478,000
)
$
1,190,000
68,248,158
$
683,000
$
117,522,000
$
(116,924,000
)
$
1,281,000
Issuance of common stock in private placements, net
2,862,068
28,000
802,000
—
830,000
3,333,964
33,000
1,464,000
—
1,497,000
Share-based compensation expense – stock options
—
—
336,000
—
336,000
—
—
1,247,000
—
1,247,000
Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units
—
—
211,000
—
211,000
—
—
954,000
—
954,000
Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units
400,000
4,000
(4,000
)
—
—
131,250
1,000
(1,000
)
—
—
Net loss
—
—
—
(1,791,000
)
(1,791,000
)
—
—
—
(3,862,000
)
(3,862,000
)
Balances at end of period (Unaudited)
79,994,402
$
800,000
$
125,245,000
$
(125,269,000
)
$
776,000
71,713,372
$
717,000
$
121,186,000
$
(120,786,000
)
$
1,117,000
Balances at beginning of period (Unaudited)
79,994,402
$
800,000
$
125,156,000
$
(124,603,000
)
$
1,353,000
71,582,122
$
716,000
$
120,730,000
$
(119,490,000
)
$
1,956,000
Share-based compensation expense – stock options
—
—
68,000
—
68,000
—
—
244,000
—
244,000
Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units
—
—
21,000
—
21,000
—
—
213,000
—
213,000
Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units
—
—
—
—
—
131,250
1,000
(1,000
)
—
—
Net loss
—
—
—
(666,000
)
(666,000
)
—
—
—
(1,296,000
)
(1,296,000
)
Balances at end of period (Unaudited)
79,994,402
$
800,000
$
125,245,000
$
(125,269,000
)
$
776,000
71,713,372
$
717,000
$
121,186,000
$
(120,786,000
)
$
1,117,000
Net loss
$
(1,791,000
)
$
(3,862,000
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Share-based compensation
547,000
2,201,000
Amortization of stock issued for services
4,000
25,000
Depreciation and amortization
100,000
143,000
Interest expense on promissory note
—
1,000
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
217,000
146,000
Inventories
36,000
(8,000
)
Prepaid expenses
(1,000
)
(16,000
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(46,000
)
(128,000
)
Deferred rent
(4,000
)
(3,000
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(938,000
)
(1,501,000
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(44,000
)
(8,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(44,000
)
(8,000
)
Net proceeds from the sale of common stock
830,000
993,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
830,000
993,000
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(152,000
)
(516,000
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
473,000
926,000
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
321,000
$
410,000
Cash and cash equivalents
$
246,000
$
335,000
Restricted cash
$
75,000
$
75,000
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
321,000
$
410,000
Cash paid for taxes
$
2,000
$
—
Conversion of promissory note and accrued interest from a related party to common stock
$
—
$
504,000
