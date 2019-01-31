ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter and six-month period ended January 31, 2020.
Q2: Summary of Results of Operations
Revenues for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2020 decreased 11% to $349,000, compared to revenues of $394,000 in the prior year fiscal second quarter. The decrease was attributable to a reduction in sales to one of our distributors.

Net loss for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 was ($666,000), compared to a loss of ($1.3 million) for the fiscal second quarter in 2019. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 was ($577,000), compared to a loss of ($839,000) for the fiscal second quarter in 2019.

Net loss per share was ($0.01) for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 compared to ($0.02) for the fiscal second quarters in 2019 and 2018.

Gross margin was 59% for both the three months ended January 31, 2020 and January 31, 2019.
Six Months: Summary of Results of Operations
Revenues for the six months ended January 31, 2020 decreased 12% to $747,000, compared to revenues of $984,000 for the six months ended January 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in sales to one of our distributors, as well as a reduction in sales of our raw material ingredient, SILVÉRION®.

Net loss for the six months ended January 31, 2020 was ($1.8 million), compared to ($3.9 million) for the six months ended January 31, 2019. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the six months ended January 31, 2020 was ($1.2 million), compared to ($1.7 million) for the six months ended January 31, 2019.

Net loss per share was ($0.02) compared to ($0.05) for the six months ended January 31, 2019 and January 31, 2018.

Gross margin was 60% for the six months ended January 31, 2020 compared to 63% for the six months ended January 31, 2019. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sale of higher margin formulations and packaging configurations of our products during the six months ended January 31, 2019 compared to the six months ended January 31, 2020.
Business Update
PURE Control®

SmartWash® Boost: We have continued to collaborate with SmartWash Solutions using PURE Control® as a pretreatment that has revolutionized results on pre-cut iceberg lettuce. With the testing on iceberg nearing completion the focus has been on verification of the efficacy on romaine lettuce which is of immediate and utmost importance to the produce industry as a whole.

We are now in five facilities with another multinational produce processor currently using PURE Control to process berries and tomatoes. Rollout into additional facilities is underway.

To date, work is ongoing with six additional processors for treatment of herbs, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, cabbage and cut lettuce.

PURE® Hard Surface

Food Transportation Sanitization: We continue to supply two of the largest food distribution groups and are continuing discussions with additional transportation companies that service restaurant chains, food processors and grocery store chains. In addition, work has begun using our proprietary application technology to sanitize ocean-going containers on export and import.

The sales cycle has begun in poultry breeder barns and hatcheries for enhanced environmental control across all species.

We have continued working with dairy industry leaders to provide new PURE Hard Surface applications directed at cheese production, spray-drying operations and now wet operations (A Total Dairy Solution). We are now in 15 plants at two large national dairy facilities with evaluations continuing in other locations.

Tom Y. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said that, “Our revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2020, was negatively impacted by a reduction in sales to a large distributor and a year-over-year reduction in sales of our raw material ingredient, SILVÉRION®.

“I’m pleased to note that revenue for our fiscal third quarter is off to a record start. However, it is still too soon to tell if we will achieve our goal of cash flow breakeven. Based on customer forecasts and implementation plans we remain confident we will achieve our cash flow goal in the coming months.”
About PURE Bioscience, Inc.
PURE Bioscience, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena — providing solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, or SDC. SDC is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers 24-hour residual protection and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California (San Bernardino metropolitan area). Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.
Forward-looking Statements Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. PURE Bioscience, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
 

 
January 31, 2020
 

 
July 31, 2019
 

 

 
(Unaudited)
 

 

 

 
Assets
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

246,000

 

 

$

398,000

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

156,000

 

 

 

373,000

 

Inventories, net

 

 

141,000

 

 

 

177,000

 

Restricted cash

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

18,000

 

Total current assets

 

 

633,000

 

 

 

1,041,000

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

351,000

 

 

 

362,000

 

Patents, net

 

 

484,000

 

 

 

529,000

 

Total assets

 

$

1,468,000

 

 

$

1,932,000

 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

589,000

 

 

$

553,000

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

103,000

 

 

 

185,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

692,000

 

 

 

738,000

 

Deferred rent

 

 

 

 

 

4,000

 

Total liabilities

 

 

692,000

 

 

 

742,000

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 79,994,402 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2020, and 76,732,334 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2019

 

 

800,000

 

 

 

768,000

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

125,245,000

 

 

 

123,900,000

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(125,269,000

)

 

 

(123,478,000

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

776,000

 

 

 

1,190,000

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,468,000

 

 

$

1,932,000

 
PURE Bioscience, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(Unaudited) 
 

 
Six Months Ended
 

 
Three months Ended
 

 

 
January 31,
 

 
January 31,
 

 

 
2020
 

 
2019
 

 
2020
 

 
2019
 

Net product sales

 

$

747,000

 

 

$

984,000

 

 

$

349,000

 

 

$

394,000

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

298,000

 

 

 

363,000

 

 

 

142,000

 

 

 

160,000

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

2,100,000

 

 

 

4,312,000

 

 

 

810,000

 

 

 

1,459,000

 

Research and development

 

 

142,000

 

 

 

164,000

 

 

 

60,000

 

 

 

67,000

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

2,540,000

 

 

 

4,839,000

 

 

 

1,012,000

 

 

 

1,686,000

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(1,793,000

)

 

 

(3,855,000

)

 

 

(663,000

)

 

 

(1,292,000

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(1,000

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(3,000

)

Total other income (expense)

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

(7,000

)

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(4,000

)

Net loss

 

$

(1,791,000

)

 

$

(3,862,000

)

 

$

(666,000

)

 

$

(1,296,000

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.02

)

Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

 

 

78,999,237

 

 

 

71,312,898

 

 

 

79,994,402

 

 

 

71,623,494

 
PURE Bioscience, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity(Unaudited) 
 

 
Six Months Ended January 31, 2020
 

 
Six Months Ended January 31, 2019
 

 

 
Common Stock
 

 
Additional
Paid-In
 

 
Accumulated
 

 
Total
Stockholders’
 

 
Common Stock
 

 
Additional
Paid-In
 

 
Accumulated
 

 
Total
Stockholders’
 

 

 
Shares
 

 
Amount
 

 
Capital
 

 
Deficit
 

 
Equity
 

 
Shares
 

 
Amount
 

 
Capital
 

 
Deficit
 

 
Equity
 

Balances at beginning of period

 

 

76,732,334

 

 

$

768,000

 

 

$

123,900,000

 

 

$

(123,478,000

)

 

$

1,190,000

 

 

 

68,248,158

 

 

$

683,000

 

 

$

117,522,000

 

 

$

(116,924,000

)

 

$

1,281,000

 

Issuance of common stock in private placements, net

 

 

2,862,068

 

 

 

28,000

 

 

 

802,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

830,000

 

 

 

3,333,964

 

 

 

33,000

 

 

 

1,464,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,497,000

 

Share-based compensation expense – stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

336,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

336,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,247,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,247,000

 

Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

211,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

211,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

954,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

954,000

 

Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units

 

 

400,000

 

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

131,250

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,791,000

)

 

 

(1,791,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,862,000

)

 

 

(3,862,000

)

Balances at end of period (Unaudited)

 

 

79,994,402

 

 

$

800,000

 

 

$

125,245,000

 

 

$

(125,269,000

)

 

$

776,000

 

 

 

71,713,372

 

 

$

717,000

 

 

$

121,186,000

 

 

$

(120,786,000

)

 

$

1,117,000

 

 

 
Three Months Ended January 31, 2020
 

 
Three Months Ended January 31, 2019
 

 

 
Common Stock
 

 
Additional
Paid-In
 

 
Accumulated
 

 
Total
Stockholders’
 

 
Common Stock
 

 
Additional
Paid-In
 

 
Accumulated
 

 
Total
Stockholders’
 

 

 
Shares
 

 
Amount
 

 
Capital
 

 
Deficit
 

 
Equity
 

 
Shares
 

 
Amount
 

 
Capital
 

 
Deficit
 

 
Equity
 

Balances at beginning of period (Unaudited)

 

 

79,994,402

 

 

$

800,000

 

 

$

125,156,000

 

 

$

(124,603,000

)

 

$

1,353,000

 

 

 

71,582,122

 

 

$

716,000

 

 

$

120,730,000

 

 

$

(119,490,000

)

 

$

1,956,000

 

Share-based compensation expense – stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

68,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

68,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

244,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

244,000

 

Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

213,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

213,000

 

Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units

 

 

— 

 

 

 

— 

 

 

 

— 

 

 

 

 

 

 

— 

 

 

 

131,250

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(666,000

)

 

 

(666,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,296,000

)

 

 

(1,296,000

)

Balances at end of period (Unaudited)

 

 

79,994,402

 

 

$

800,000

 

 

$

125,245,000

 

 

$

(125,269,000

)

 

$

776,000

 

 

 

71,713,372

 

 

$

717,000

 

 

$

121,186,000

 

 

$

(120,786,000

)

 

$

1,117,000

 
PURE Bioscience, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(Unaudited) 
 

 
Six Months Ended
 

 

 
January 31,
 

 

 
2020
 

 
2019
 
Operating activities
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(1,791,000

)

 

$

(3,862,000

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

547,000

 

 

 

2,201,000

 

Amortization of stock issued for services

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

143,000

 

Interest expense on promissory note

 

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

217,000

 

 

 

146,000

 

Inventories

 

 

36,000

 

 

 

(8,000

)

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(16,000

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(46,000

)

 

 

(128,000

)

Deferred rent

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(3,000

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(938,000

)

 

 

(1,501,000

)
Investing activities
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(44,000

)

 

 

(8,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(44,000

)

 

 

(8,000

)
Financing activities
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from the sale of common stock

 

 

830,000

 

 

 

993,000

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

830,000

 

 

 

993,000

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(152,000

)

 

 

(516,000

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

473,000

 

 

 

926,000

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

321,000

 

 

$

410,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

246,000

 

 

$

335,000

 

Restricted cash

 

$

75,000

 

 

$

75,000

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

321,000

 

 

$

410,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

$

2,000

 

 

$

 

Conversion of promissory note and accrued interest from a related party to common stock

 

$

 

 

$

504,000

 

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005773/en/

