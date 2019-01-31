21:05 | 12.03.2020

PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter and six-month period ended January 31, 2020.

Q2: Summary of Results of Operations

Revenues for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2020 decreased 11% to $349,000, compared to revenues of $394,000 in the prior year fiscal second quarter. The decrease was attributable to a reduction in sales to one of our distributors. Net loss for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 was ($666,000), compared to a loss of ($1.3 million) for the fiscal second quarter in 2019. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 was ($577,000), compared to a loss of ($839,000) for the fiscal second quarter in 2019. Net loss per share was ($0.01) for the fiscal second quarter in 2020 compared to ($0.02) for the fiscal second quarters in 2019 and 2018. Gross margin was 59% for both the three months ended January 31, 2020 and January 31, 2019.

Six Months: Summary of Results of Operations

Revenues for the six months ended January 31, 2020 decreased 12% to $747,000, compared to revenues of $984,000 for the six months ended January 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in sales to one of our distributors, as well as a reduction in sales of our raw material ingredient, SILVÉRION®. Net loss for the six months ended January 31, 2020 was ($1.8 million), compared to ($3.9 million) for the six months ended January 31, 2019. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the six months ended January 31, 2020 was ($1.2 million), compared to ($1.7 million) for the six months ended January 31, 2019. Net loss per share was ($0.02) compared to ($0.05) for the six months ended January 31, 2019 and January 31, 2018. Gross margin was 60% for the six months ended January 31, 2020 compared to 63% for the six months ended January 31, 2019. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sale of higher margin formulations and packaging configurations of our products during the six months ended January 31, 2019 compared to the six months ended January 31, 2020.

Business Update

PURE Control® SmartWash® Boost: We have continued to collaborate with SmartWash Solutions using PURE Control® as a pretreatment that has revolutionized results on pre-cut iceberg lettuce. With the testing on iceberg nearing completion the focus has been on verification of the efficacy on romaine lettuce which is of immediate and utmost importance to the produce industry as a whole. We are now in five facilities with another multinational produce processor currently using PURE Control to process berries and tomatoes. Rollout into additional facilities is underway. To date, work is ongoing with six additional processors for treatment of herbs, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, cabbage and cut lettuce. PURE® Hard Surface Food Transportation Sanitization: We continue to supply two of the largest food distribution groups and are continuing discussions with additional transportation companies that service restaurant chains, food processors and grocery store chains. In addition, work has begun using our proprietary application technology to sanitize ocean-going containers on export and import. The sales cycle has begun in poultry breeder barns and hatcheries for enhanced environmental control across all species. We have continued working with dairy industry leaders to provide new PURE Hard Surface applications directed at cheese production, spray-drying operations and now wet operations (A Total Dairy Solution). We are now in 15 plants at two large national dairy facilities with evaluations continuing in other locations. Tom Y. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said that, “Our revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2020, was negatively impacted by a reduction in sales to a large distributor and a year-over-year reduction in sales of our raw material ingredient, SILVÉRION®. “I’m pleased to note that revenue for our fiscal third quarter is off to a record start. However, it is still too soon to tell if we will achieve our goal of cash flow breakeven. Based on customer forecasts and implementation plans we remain confident we will achieve our cash flow goal in the coming months.”

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE Bioscience, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena — providing solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, or SDC. SDC is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers 24-hour residual protection and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California (San Bernardino metropolitan area). Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Forward-looking Statements Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. PURE Bioscience, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



January 31, 2020



July 31, 2019



(Unaudited)



Assets

Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 246,000 $ 398,000 Accounts receivable 156,000 373,000 Inventories, net 141,000 177,000 Restricted cash 75,000 75,000 Prepaid expenses 15,000 18,000 Total current assets 633,000 1,041,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 351,000 362,000 Patents, net 484,000 529,000 Total assets $ 1,468,000 $ 1,932,000

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 589,000 $ 553,000 Accrued liabilities 103,000 185,000 Total current liabilities 692,000 738,000 Deferred rent — 4,000 Total liabilities 692,000 742,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 79,994,402 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2020, and 76,732,334 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2019 800,000 768,000 Additional paid-in capital 125,245,000 123,900,000 Accumulated deficit (125,269,000 ) (123,478,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 776,000 1,190,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,468,000 $ 1,932,000

PURE Bioscience, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



Three months Ended



January 31,



January 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net product sales $ 747,000 $ 984,000 $ 349,000 $ 394,000 Operating costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 298,000 363,000 142,000 160,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,100,000 4,312,000 810,000 1,459,000 Research and development 142,000 164,000 60,000 67,000 Total operating costs and expenses 2,540,000 4,839,000 1,012,000 1,686,000 Loss from operations (1,793,000 ) (3,855,000 ) (663,000 ) (1,292,000 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (3,000 ) (4,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Other income (expense), net 5,000 (3,000 ) (2,000 ) (3,000 ) Total other income (expense) 2,000 (7,000 ) (3,000 ) (4,000 ) Net loss $ (1,791,000 ) $ (3,862,000 ) $ (666,000 ) $ (1,296,000 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 78,999,237 71,312,898 79,994,402 71,623,494

PURE Bioscience, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended January 31, 2020



Six Months Ended January 31, 2019



Common Stock



Additional

Paid-In



Accumulated



Total

Stockholders’



Common Stock



Additional

Paid-In



Accumulated



Total

Stockholders’



Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



Equity



Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



Equity

Balances at beginning of period 76,732,334 $ 768,000 $ 123,900,000 $ (123,478,000 ) $ 1,190,000 68,248,158 $ 683,000 $ 117,522,000 $ (116,924,000 ) $ 1,281,000 Issuance of common stock in private placements, net 2,862,068 28,000 802,000 — 830,000 3,333,964 33,000 1,464,000 — 1,497,000 Share-based compensation expense – stock options — — 336,000 — 336,000 — — 1,247,000 — 1,247,000 Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units — — 211,000 — 211,000 — — 954,000 — 954,000 Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units 400,000 4,000 (4,000 ) — — 131,250 1,000 (1,000 ) — — Net loss — — — (1,791,000 ) (1,791,000 ) — — — (3,862,000 ) (3,862,000 ) Balances at end of period (Unaudited) 79,994,402 $ 800,000 $ 125,245,000 $ (125,269,000 ) $ 776,000 71,713,372 $ 717,000 $ 121,186,000 $ (120,786,000 ) $ 1,117,000

Three Months Ended January 31, 2020



Three Months Ended January 31, 2019



Common Stock



Additional

Paid-In



Accumulated



Total

Stockholders’



Common Stock



Additional

Paid-In



Accumulated



Total

Stockholders’



Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



Equity



Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



Equity

Balances at beginning of period (Unaudited) 79,994,402 $ 800,000 $ 125,156,000 $ (124,603,000 ) $ 1,353,000 71,582,122 $ 716,000 $ 120,730,000 $ (119,490,000 ) $ 1,956,000 Share-based compensation expense – stock options — — 68,000 — 68,000 — — 244,000 — 244,000 Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units — — 21,000 — 21,000 — — 213,000 — 213,000 Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units — — — — — 131,250 1,000 (1,000 ) — — Net loss — — — (666,000 ) (666,000 ) — — — (1,296,000 ) (1,296,000 ) Balances at end of period (Unaudited) 79,994,402 $ 800,000 $ 125,245,000 $ (125,269,000 ) $ 776,000 71,713,372 $ 717,000 $ 121,186,000 $ (120,786,000 ) $ 1,117,000

PURE Bioscience, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



January 31,



2020



2019



Operating activities

Net loss $ (1,791,000 ) $ (3,862,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 547,000 2,201,000 Amortization of stock issued for services 4,000 25,000 Depreciation and amortization 100,000 143,000 Interest expense on promissory note — 1,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 217,000 146,000 Inventories 36,000 (8,000 ) Prepaid expenses (1,000 ) (16,000 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (46,000 ) (128,000 ) Deferred rent (4,000 ) (3,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (938,000 ) (1,501,000 )

Investing activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment (44,000 ) (8,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (44,000 ) (8,000 )

Financing activities

Net proceeds from the sale of common stock 830,000 993,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 830,000 993,000 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (152,000 ) (516,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 473,000 926,000 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 321,000 $ 410,000

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 246,000 $ 335,000 Restricted cash $ 75,000 $ 75,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 321,000 $ 410,000

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities

Cash paid for taxes $ 2,000 $ — Conversion of promissory note and accrued interest from a related party to common stock $ — $ 504,000

