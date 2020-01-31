|
21:05 | 15.03.2021
PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter And Six-Month Financial Results
PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter and six-month period ended January 31, 2021.
Net loss for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2021 was $595,000, compared to $666,000 for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2020. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2021 was $354,000, compared to $577,000 for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2020.
Net loss per share was ($0.01) for the fiscal second quarters ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Gross margin as a percentage of net product sales was 58% and 59% for the fiscal second quarters ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sale of lower-margin formulations and packaging configurations of our products during the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2021, compared to the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2020.
Net loss for the six months ended January 31, 2021 was $775,000, compared to $1,791,000 for the six months ended January 31, 2020. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the six months ended January 31, 2021 was $305,000, compared to $1,244,000 for the six months ended January 31, 2020.
Net loss per share was ($0.01) for the six months ended January 31, 2021 and ($0.02) for the six months ended January 31, 2020.
Gross margin as a percentage of net product sales was 56% and 60% for the six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sale of lower-margin formulations and packaging configurations of our products during the six months ended January 31, 2021, compared to the six months ended January 31, 2020.
PURE’s Transport Sanitation Solution continues to gain adoption in large food retail operations, quick serve restaurant and restaurant chains. The system allows companies to meet the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements with less labor and water usage than current industry practices.
Our janitorial and cleaning distributors continue servicing numerous federal and municipal facilities, as well as school districts, universities and churches across the country. We look forward to providing enhanced safety for students and staff when schools reopen.
In February, the Government Supply Administration (GSA) listed PURE Hard Surface on the AbilityOne Program, the program in which federal agencies procure goods and services from companies that provide employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities. Under program rules, agencies procuring goods and services must purchase from companies whose goods and services are listed on the AbilityOne program. Beginning in June, agencies that wish to purchase surface sanitizer/disinfectant products will thus be required to purchase PURE Hard Surface, the only sanitizer/disinfectant listed on the AbilityOne program that is EPA Category IV (lowest toxicity and irritant level), has the shortest kill times and requires no rinse even on food contact surfaces. Our partners, Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, began operating in March a state-of-the-art bottling facility that will provide jobs for blind and visually impaired employees. PURE Bioscience will continue to work closely with our partners to drive sales into this segment.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved and adopted the use of PURE Hard Surface in all their control towers, control centers and radar centers across the country. Based on a recently completed pilot study, the FAA’s janitorial service protocols now require the use of PURE Hard Surface on a daily basis. The most critical facilities adopted this protocol with 85 current FAA airport locations being disinfected daily with PURE Hard Surface.
PURE Control is now being used to treat pre-cut lettuce, berries and tomatoes at various locations. Expansion has continued to other seasonal growing locations in the U.S. across several processors.
We continue to work with several processors to use PURE Control to enhance the protection of fruit, herbs, onions, broccoli and other processed vegetables.
Tom Y. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said that, “Our net product sales have continued to increase in comparison to last year’s pre-pandemic numbers. We are now seeing reorders in the janitorial/sanitation channel as many of our distributors have worked through inventory purchased during the pandemic.
“We are pleased that the FAA has continued to expanded use, which will only increase as air travel picks up. The vetting process for this approval was strict and PURE Hard Surface was fully adopted. In addition, we have continued to work alongside SmartWash Solutions toward the full commercialization and rollout of PURE Control/Smart Wash Boost to provide new levels of fresh produce safety,” concluded Lee.
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,927,000
$
3,839,000
Accounts receivable
466,000
1,089,000
Inventories, net
618,000
547,000
Restricted cash
75,000
75,000
Prepaid expenses
29,000
16,000
Total current assets
4,115,000
5,566,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
771,000
316,000
Patents, net
400,000
441,000
Total assets
$
5,286,000
$
6,323,000
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
617,000
$
1,344,000
Accrued liabilities
163,000
168,000
Total current liabilities
780,000
1,512,000
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized, 87,223,141 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021, and 87,072,951 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2020
873,000
871,000
Additional paid-in capital
127,882,000
127,414,000
Accumulated deficit
(124,249,000
)
(123,474,000
)
Total stockholders’ equity
4,506,000
4,811,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,286,000
$
6,323,000
Net product sales
$
2,285,000
$
747,000
$
868,000
$
349,000
Royalty revenue
222,000
—
48,000
—
Total revenue
2,507,000
—
916,000
—
Cost of goods sold
1,004,000
298,000
363,000
142,000
Gross profit
1,503,000
449,000
553,000
207,000
Operating costs and expenses
Selling, general and administrative
2,100,000
2,100,000
1,054,000
810,000
Research and development
176,000
142,000
93,000
60,000
Total operating costs and expenses
2,276,000
2,242,000
1,147,000
870,000
Loss from operations
(773,000
)
(1,793,000
)
(594,000
)
(663,000
)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net
(2,000
)
(3,000
)
(1,000
)
(1,000
)
Other income (expense), net
—
5,000
—
(2,000
)
Total other income (expense)
(2,000
)
2,000
(1,000
)
(3,000
)
Net loss
$
(775,000
)
$
(1,791,000
)
$
(595,000
)
$
(666,000
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
87,126,279
78,999,237
87,179,607
79,994,402
Balances at beginning of period
87,072,951
$
871,000
$
127,414,000
$
(123,474,000
)
$
4,811,000
76,732,334
$
768,000
$
123,900,000
$
(123,478,000
)
$
1,190,000
Issuance of common stock in private placements, net
—
—
—
—
—
2,862,068
28,000
802,000
—
830,000
Share-based compensation expense – stock options
—
—
428,000
—
428,000
—
—
336,000
—
336,000
Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units
—
—
42,000
—
42,000
—
—
211,000
—
211,000
Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options
150,190
2,000
(2,000
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units
—
—
—
—
—
400,000
4,000
(4,000
)
—
—
Net loss
—
—
—
(775,000
)
(775,000
)
—
—
—
(1,791,000
)
(1,791,000
)
Balances at end of period (Unaudited)
87,223,141
$
873,000
$
127,882,000
$
(124,249,000
)
$
4,506,000
79,994,402
$
800,000
$
125,245,000
$
(125,269,000
)
$
776,000
Balances at beginning of period (Unaudited)
87,072,951
$
871,000
$
127,643,000
$
(123,654,000
)
$
4,860,000
79,994,402
$
800,000
$
125,156,000
$
(124,603,000
)
$
1,353,000
Share-based compensation expense – stock options
—
—
220,000
—
220,000
—
—
68,000
—
68,000
Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units
—
—
21,000
—
21,000
—
—
21,000
—
21,000
Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options
150,190
2,000
(2,000)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Net loss
—
—
—
(595,000
)
(595,000
)
—
—
—
(666,000
)
(666,000
)
Balances at end of period (Unaudited)
87,223,141
$
873,000
$
127,882,000
$
(124,249,000
)
$
4,506,000
79,994,402
$
800,000
$
125,245,000
$
(125,269,000
)
$
776,000
Net loss
$
(775,000
)
$
(1,791,000
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Share-based compensation
470,000
547,000
Amortization of stock issued for services
—
4,000
Depreciation and amortization
90,000
100,000
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
623,000
217,000
Inventories
(71,000
)
36,000
Prepaid expenses
(13,000
)
(1,000
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(732,000
)
(46,000
)
Deferred rent
—
(4,000
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(408,000
)
(938,000
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(504,000
)
(44,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(504,000
)
(44,000
)
Net proceeds from the sale of common stock
—
830,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
—
830,000
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(912,000
)
(152,000
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
3,914,000
473,000
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
3,002,000
$
321,000
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,927,000
$
246,000
Restricted cash
$
75,000
$
75,000
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
3,002,000
$
321,000
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities
Cash paid for taxes
$
$
2,000
