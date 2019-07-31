|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 15.12.2020
PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2020.
Net loss for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2020 was $180,000, compared to $1.1 million for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2019. Net income, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2020 was $49,000, compared to a net loss of $667,000 for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2019.
Net loss per share was ($0.00) for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of ($0.01) for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2019.
Gross margin as a percentage of net product sales was 55% and 61% for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sale of lower-margin formulations and packaging configurations of our products during the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2020, compared to the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2019.
Food Processing and Manufacturing: Our distribution network is now servicing hundreds of protein, produce, bakery and dairy facilities across the U.S. By working in tandem with our distributors, we have expanded our existing regional network addressing various food safety solutions. In addition, applications are underway addressing new opportunities in the dairy and fresh produce industry.
Food Transportation Sanitization: PURE’s Transport Sanitation Solution, designed to meet the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements, added multiple food transportation companies as users, including the three major companies in the channel, for a total of six of the nation’s largest food transportation companies servicing restaurant chains, food processors and grocery store chains. This proven solution is now being adopted by processors and restaurant chains nationally.
Janitorial and Cleaning: Our janitorial and cleaning distributors have continued servicing numerous federal and municipal facilities, as well as school districts and universities across the country. We have made great in-roads in this channel with the help of our regional distributors as part of a national push to provide superior efficacy with an EPA-approved, no-rinse disinfectant.
PURE Hard Surface is now listed on the GSA AbilityOne Program, the program in which the federal government procures goods and services from companies that provide employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities. National Industries for the Blind (NIB) sponsored the inclusion of PURE Hard Surface in the program. Our partner, Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired San Francisco, is in the final stages of constructing a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area that will package PURE’s products and create jobs for the blind, thus meeting the AbilityOne Program’s requirements. Multiple government agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), have started purchasing PURE’s products through the AbilityOne Program.
PURE Control®
USDA-ARS (United States Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Research Service) published its research validating the work done by SmartWash Solutions® and PURE last year on efficacy on fresh-cut lettuce. An independent publication from SmartWash Solutions® stated, “This novel application and chemistry have been tested commercially and is now available to the fresh-cut market today on iceberg and romaine lettuces. This tool provides the additional incremental lethality needed to drastically reduce the potential for food-borne illness when coupled with SmartWash Solutions’® industry-leading wash system. This is a huge win for companies seeking to prevent recalls, protect their brand and assure consumer trust and safety.”
PURE Control is now being used to treat pre-cut lettuce, berries and tomatoes at various locations. Expansion has continued to other seasonal growing locations in the U.S. across several processors.
We continue to work with several processors to use PURE Control to enhance the protection of fruit, herbs, onions, broccoli and other processed vegetables.
Tom Y. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said that, “While our fiscal Q1 results showed increased year-over-year sales growth, we did see a decrease compared to fiscal Q4 of last year. The order restocking process slowed in fiscal Q1 vs Q4 of last year due to the volume of sales recognized toward the end of fiscal Q4.
“We continue to view the commercialization of SmartWash and the progress being made by our PURE Hard Surface partners and distributors as great near-term revenue opportunities. Additionally, I’m pleased to announce another nationally-recognized quick-service restaurant has adopted our SDC technology to help mitigate food safety risks,” concluded Lee.
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,466,000
$
3,839,000
Accounts receivable
560,000
1,089,000
Inventories, net
733,000
547,000
Restricted cash
75,000
75,000
Prepaid expenses
46,000
16,000
Total current assets
4,880,000
5,566,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
465,000
316,000
Patents, net
421,000
441,000
Total assets
$
5,766,000
$
6,323,000
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
773,000
$
1,344,000
Accrued liabilities
133,000
168,000
Total current liabilities
906,000
1,512,000
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 87,072,951 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2020, and at July 31, 2020
871,000
871,000
Additional paid-in capital
127,643,000
127,414,000
Accumulated deficit
(123,654,000
)
(123,474,000
)
Total stockholders’ equity
4,860,000
4,811,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,766,000
$
6,323,000
Net product sales
$
1,417,000
$
398,000
Royalty revenue
174,000
—
Total revenue
1,591,000
398,000
Cost of goods sold
641,000
156,000
Gross Profit
950,000
242,000
Operating costs and expenses
Selling, general and administrative
1,046,000
1,290,000
Research and development
83,000
82,000
Total operating costs and expenses
1,129,000
1,372,000
Loss from operations
(179,000
)
(1,130,000
)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net
(1,000
)
(2,000
)
Other income, net
—
7,000
Total other income (expense)
(1,000
)
5,000
Net loss
$
(180,000
)
$
(1,125,000
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.01
)
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
87,072,951
78,004,073
Balance July 31, 2020
87,072,951
$
871,000
$
127,414,000
$
(123,474,000
)
$
4,811,000
Share-based compensation expense – stock options
—
—
208,000
—
208,000
Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units
—
—
21,000
—
21,000
Net loss
—
—
—
(180,000
)
(180,000
)
Balance October 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
87,072,951
$
871,000
$
127,643,000
$
(123,654,000
)
$
4,860,000
Balance July 31, 2019
76,732,334
$
768,000
$
123,900,000
$
(123,478,000
)
$
1,190,000
Issuance of common stock in private placements, net
2,862,068
28,000
802,000
—
830,000
Share-based compensation expense – stock options
—
—
268,000
—
268,000
Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units
—
—
190,000
—
190,000
Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units
400,000
4,000
(4,000
)
—
—
Net loss
—
—
—
(1,125,000
)
(1,125,000
)
Balance October 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
79,994,402
$
800,000
$
125,156,000
$
(124,603,000
)
$
1,353,000
Net loss
$
(180,000
)
$
(1,125,000
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Share-based compensation
229,000
458,000
Amortization of stock issued for services
—
4,000
Depreciation and amortization
45,000
52,000
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
529,000
153,000
Inventories
(186,000
)
15,000
Prepaid expenses
(30,000
)
(16,000
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(606,000
)
139,000
Deferred rent
—
(4,000
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(199,000
)
(324,000
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(174,000
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(174,000
)
—
Net proceeds from the sale of common stock
—
830,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
—
830,000
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(373,000
)
506,000
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
3,914,000
473,000
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
3,541,000
$
979,000
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,466,000
$
904,000
Restricted cash
$
75,000
$
75,000
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
3,541,000
$
979,000
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer