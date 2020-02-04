|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:03 | 05.02.2020
Purify Fuel’s nanO2 Combustion Catalyst® to Be Distributed in the Middle East by Kanoo Blue
Purify Fuel, Inc. (PFI), creator of the nanO2 Combustion Catalyst® that helps diesel consumers save money and reduce emissions, announced today that it has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Kanoo Blue. Purify Fuel’s nanO2 Combustion Catalyst optimizes performance and fuel efficiency in Marine Gasoil (MGO), making MGO a more cost-effective solution than Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).
Blending nanO2 Combustion Catalyst with MGO allows shipowners to avoid the compatibility issues associated with VLSFO blends and the mechanical challenges associated with running on multiple fuel types while increasing efficiency and saving money.
Further, with the recent implementation of IMO 2020’s sweeping legislation effective January 1, 2020, VLSFO prices have increased above MGO. While this trend may not hold, VLSFO pricing at/or near MGO reinforces the case for using Purify Fuel’s nanO2 Combustion Catalyst.
Through the agreement, Kanoo will act as the exclusive distribution partner in the region, helping customers in the marine, mining, oil services, transportation and power generation markets to achieve cleaner and more efficient diesel. Kanoo Blue focuses on identifying and bringing to its clients the best breakthrough technologies currently available in the world of science and technology across a wide spectrum of business segments.
“This partnership is not just good economically for the region, but it’s also great for environmental sustainability,” says Bader Abdulaziz Kanoo, Kanoo Blue Chairman. “Purify Fuel’s nanO2 Combustion Catalyst solution will help diesel engines work more efficiently while simultaneously helping to reduce harmful emissions. The timing for Purify Fuel could not be better as the region and the world search for cleaner fossil fuel options.”
“This deal builds on our first exclusive distribution partnership with Mencast Holdings, making Purify Fuel’s nanO2 Combustion Catalyst available in three of the world’s largest refueling ports — Singapore, Fujairah, and Shanghai — with annual sales of more than 20 billion gallons,” says John Carroll, CEO of Purify Fuel. “Additionally, through the efforts of our marine lead, John ‘Fozzie’ Miller, VADM (Ret), United States Navy, we are well on our way to meeting our goal of being distributed in 60% of the world’s largest ports.”
This exciting partnership will be on display at the Middle East Bunkering Convention, in Dubai. If you are a shipowner in the region and would like to learn more about how to leverage nanO2 to save money and reduce emissions, please contact us by visiting www.purifyfuel.com to schedule a meeting.
For more information on Purify Fuel, please visit www.purifyfuel.com.
