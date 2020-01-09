12:00 | 09.01.2020

PVH Corp. Ranked No. 16 on Newsweek Magazine’s America’s Most Responsible Companies List

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies, owner of iconic brands including CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER, ranked No. 16 of the 300 best companies on Newsweek magazine’s first-ever America’s Most Responsible Companies list. PVH ranked No. 3 out of 32 companies in the Consumer Goods category. PVH’s Corporate Responsibility strategy, Forward Fashion, aims to drive the industry toward a more sustainable future and is committed to reducing the company’s negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100%, and improve the over one million lives throughout its value chain.

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc., to publish a definitive list of top performing U.S.-companies in corporate social responsibility, specifically environment, social and corporate governance. “We recognize that our business has a direct impact on the environment and our communities. As one of the leaders in our industry, PVH recognizes our responsibility to be transparent – and ambitious,” said Manny Chirico, Chairman & CEO, PVH Corp. “Doing the right thing has been part of our business model for our almost 140 years of existence.” He added: “Consumers are demanding more of us as they seek to understand what sustainable practices are being used to make products in terms of the materials with which they are made, how they are made, by whom they are made and under what conditions they are made.” PVH has prioritized 15 social and environmental targets through which they can achieve the most transformative changes as they work to drive fashion forward – for good. To learn more about the steps PVH is taking to build a more innovative and sustainable future, visit https://responsibility.pvh.com/. For the full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, click here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2020 About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brands. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH. *The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

