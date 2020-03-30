1:21 | 31.03.2020

PVH Corp. Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Giving back has been embedded in PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) culture throughout our nearly 140-year old history, and it is part of who we are as a company today. During these unprecedented circumstances, it’s more important than ever that we stand strong together to support our people, communities, and industry. The PVH Foundation is committing US $1M toward COVID-19 relief, including a $100,000 donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund created by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, benefitting the World Health Organization and other partners. “As I work with our global leadership team to address a responsible plan forward for our business, how we execute it as good corporate citizens is an important part of our discussions,” said Manny Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH. “There is no roadmap for this crisis, but I know that at PVH we have strong values and connections to our communities.” As part of the immediate and ongoing funds to support our industry and the communities where we work and live, we will make additional contributions to organizations that are addressing the needs of our global supply chain workforce as well as resiliency grants to local partners and community foundations addressing the needs of our communities seeing some of the biggest impacts. We started shipping 2M + units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that includes, isolation gowns, masks and face shields to the Montefiore Health System in New York to support healthcare workers. Through our Associate Relief Fund, corporate, retail and warehouse associates in the US who suffer a financial hardship as a result of contracting COVID-19 can receive grants to provide financial assistance. The PVH Foundation will continue to match the donations of our associates in the US and Canada through our matching gift program. In addition to our $1M commitment, PVH had also made a 2M RMB (≈ $275,000 USD) contribution to the Chinese Society of the Red Cross as well as a $50,000 contribution to A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative to provide support and raise awareness for those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger have donated product in the US and Netherlands to support frontline healthcare workers and will continue to give product where it is needed the most, for the greatest impact. Calvin Klein is also a founding partner and donor of OutRight Action International’s COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund. We recognize that there will be a long road ahead. We will share updates as we navigate through these uncertain times and determine how we can best make an impact and continue driving fashion forward – for good. About PVH Corp. PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH. *The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean from Speedo International Limited.

