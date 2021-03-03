ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 04.03.2021
Pyx Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Company Presentation, March 2021

PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) is a global mineral sands company and a leading producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (in February 2020).

PYX’s flagship assets are the Mandiri and Tisma deposits which are located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.

PYX has been in operation since 2015 at its Mandiri deposit Exploration has indicated the presence of, among other things, additional valuable heavy minerals such as rutile and ilmenite in both Mandiri and Tisma deposits.

To view the company presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K9441RX8

About Pyx Resources Limited:

PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world’s 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.

Contact:
ir@pyxresources.com
Tel.: +61 2 8823 3132

Source:
Pyx Resources Limited

Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:59 Uhr | 03.03.2021
Merkel: Neue Phase der Pandemie ...

23:52 Uhr | 03.03.2021
ROUNDUP: Lockdown wird verlängert ...

23:37 Uhr | 03.03.2021
Buchhandlungen und Gartenmärkte ...

23:37 Uhr | 03.03.2021
Beschluss: Wieder mehr private ...

23:37 Uhr | 03.03.2021
Beschluss: Lockdown wird ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer