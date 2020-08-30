ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Pyx Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Mines & Money Company Presentation

PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia in February 2020.

The company’s flagship asset is the Mandiri project, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Boasting the world’s 5th largest producing zircon project, PYX is a large scale, near surface open pit operation in production since 2015 with exploration to date indicating the presence of additional valuable heavy minerals such as rutile and ilmenite amongst others within its mineral sands.

About Pyx Resources Limited:

PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.

