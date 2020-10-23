20:44 | 23.10.2020

QM Environmental Receives Gold Award at Canada’s Safest Employers Awards

QM Environmental (“QM” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian environmental and industrial services company, was announced as the gold winner for Best Safety Industry Provider on October 22, in the 10th annual Canada’s Safest Employers Awards 2020, presented by Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine. Canada’s Safest Employers Awards celebrate companies across the nation for their exceptional safety culture and wellness practices. Finalists were selected following an open call for nominations to COS magazine’s nationwide readership of 14,000 safety professionals. In this 10th edition of the awards, the winners attended the gala virtually, where they were recognized and had the opportunity to give brief speeches. “Done Safely, Without Compromise is not only our health and safety motto but forms the foundation of our rich culture at the company,” said Harry Kim, President, QM Environmental. “I am extremely honoured to be accepting this award on behalf of QM Environmental. We are proud of what the recognition represents in terms of our health and safety record.”

QM Environmental’s unique approach to health and safety has made the integration of risk mitigation protocols possible at all company levels. QM’s program is based on a systematic, coordinated and ongoing approach to hazard identification, including Risk Assessments, Staff education and loss prevention strategies.“Our objective is to proactively raise the bar for safety performance and to continue to be a leader in the industry,” said Melissa Clarke, Head of Health & Safety, QM Environmental. The companies participating in the best safety Industry Provider category for which QM Environmental is the Gold winner are: CBCL Limited, CSA Group, Enger Safety, Field Safe Solutions, IS2 Workforce Solutions Inc, Safety First Consulting Professional Corp, SaveStation Inc., Technical Standards and Safety Authority, Workhub Software Corp.

At QM, we believe that Health and Safety should be a priority for every Canadian company due to its positive impact on workers. We want to recognize all of the participants for their great effort, collaboration and ongoing commitment to safety.Interested parties can read more about the event and the winners at https://safestemployers.com/winners/2020-winners#d About QM Environmental

QM Environmental is a leading environmental and industrial services company with offices and qualified teams strategically located across Canada to provide end-to-end capabilities to the industries and customers it serves. QM Environmental is a customer-driven organization, backed by over 35 years of experience solving the country’s most complex environmental challenges through its strong culture of excellence in health and safety, integrity, and quality. QM’s services include: Environmental Remediation, Demolition and Decommissioning, Hazardous Materials Abatement, Emergency Response and Management, Training, Waste Management and Facilities, and Water Treatment. Learn more at: www.QMenv.com

About Canadian Occupational Safety:

For almost 60 years, Canadian Occupational Safety has been the premier publication on Canada’s occupational health and safety. In each issue, readers get a compelling mix of practical, informative, high-quality articles to help them in their work as health and safety professionals. Canadian Occupational Safety covers a wide range of topics ranging from office to heavy industry and general safety management to specific workplace hazards. The print publication is distributed to 14,000 occupational health and safety professionals across Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005494/en/