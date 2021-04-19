17:03 | 21.12.2021

Qosina Announces PPE Donation to St. Johnland Nursing Center

Qosina Corp. announced today that it has made a donation to St. Johnland Nursing Center in Kings Park, NY. Qosina donated a sizeable collection of personal protection equipment including ear-loop masks, face shields, single-use hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in an effort to help keep St. Johnland’s staff, residents and visitors safe during the holiday season. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents and staff,” said Mary Jean Weber, CEO. “This generous donation from Qosina will help us continue that mission and will offset some of the rising costs we have experienced since the start of the pandemic.” “Community outreach is a large part of the culture at Qosina,” said President and CEO Scott Herskovitz. “Qosina and its Qosmedix division are focused on the health and well-being of our customers, and we want to extend that effort to the community where we live and work. We are proud to be able to provide critical resources to our community during this healthcare crisis.” Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

