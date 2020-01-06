22:15 | 06.01.2020

Quintana Energy Services Announces New Reportable Business Segment Structure and Associated Cost Savings

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES)(“QES” or the “Company”)

today announced a change to the structure of its reportable business

segments, effective for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. This change,

reducing the number of reportable segments, was made to appropriately

reflect recent changes in how the Company manages its business, reviews

and assesses operating performance and allocates resources. QES

estimates the associated recurring annual cost savings to be

approximately $3.0 to $5.0 million once personnel, systems and facility

migrations are fully implemented. Effective for the first quarter of 2020, the Company will begin

reporting results under two reportable segments: Drilling and

Completions. Previously, results for the Pressure Pumping segment,

Pressure Control segment and Wireline segment were disclosed as three

separate segments and will now be combined into the new Completions

segment. In addition, the associated operational, administrative and

support functions, including regional leadership, accounting, IT, HSE,

among others, will also be consolidated. The two-segment structure is designed to enhance operational synergies,

better position QES to address industry trends, and provide customers

with a comprehensive all-in-one completion solution. In addition, as

part of QES’ new senior leadership structure, the Company now operates

within new decision-making parameters. The Company will begin reporting

its financial results under the new reportable segments with the filing

of its Form 10-Q for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020. Keefer Lehner, QES’ Chief Financial Officer, stated, “The restructuring

of our business segments is part of our ongoing strategic initiative to

align our cost structure with the current and anticipated market

conditions for U.S. onshore oilfield service providers. Once completed

in mid-2020, we are confident these changes will dramatically improve

the way in which our management team analyzes performance and allocates

resources, generate material cost savings, position QES to continue

delivering market leading execution for our customers and successfully

compete in any market environment.”

QES will retrospectively reclassify two years of historical financial

results for previously reported quarterly and annual periods for fiscal

2017 and 2018 and recast those results to reflect the two new business

segments. The Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial

statements will be made available by the filing of a Form 8-K in

conjunction with filing Form 10-Q for the first quarter ending March 31,

2020.



Prior Reporting Segment



New Reporting SegmentDirectional Drilling



DrillingPressure Pumping



CompletionsPressure Control



CompletionsWireline



