20:30 | 01.06.2020
Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023 | Increased E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the ram blowout preventer market and it is poised to grow by USD 89.24 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005481/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AXON Pressure Products Inc., Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Control Flow Inc., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Uztel SA, Weatherford International Plc, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility in oil and gas prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased E&P activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in oil and gas prices might hamper market growth.
Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Ram Blowout Preventer Market is segmented as below:
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ram blowout preventer market report covers the following areas:
Ram Blowout Preventer Market size
Ram Blowout Preventer Market trends
Ram Blowout Preventer Market industry analysis
This study identifies the declining cost of raw materials as one of the prime reasons driving the ram blowout preventer market growth during the next few years.
Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Ram Blowout Preventer Market, including some of the vendors such as AXON Pressure Products Inc., Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Control Flow Inc., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Uztel SA, Weatherford International Plc, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Ram Blowout Preventer Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist ram blowout preventer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ram blowout preventer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ram blowout preventer market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ram blowout preventer market vendors
Table Of Contents :PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Declining cost of raw materials
Advancements in blowout preventers
Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
AXON Pressure Products, Inc.
Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC
Control Flow, Inc.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
The Weir Group Plc
Uztel SA
Weatherford International Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.
Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
