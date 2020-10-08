|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 08.10.2020
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report third quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on October 22, 2020. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a third quarter 2020 earnings conference call in the morning of October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).
Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.
