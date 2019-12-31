|
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Q3 2020 Results
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) (“Ranger” or the “Company”) announced today its results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.
– Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA1 improved 36% vs Q2
– Net debt reduction of $4 million along with an increase in liquidity
– Momentum grew across Q3 with monthly sequential revenue and EBITDA increases
Net loss decreased $3.2 million, from a net loss of $8.9 million in Q2, to a net loss of $5.7 million in Q3. The decrease in the net loss was largely driven by increased revenues and a reduction in depreciation and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by an increase in cost of services.
Adjusted EBITDA1 increased $1.2 million from $3.2 million in Q2 to $4.4 million in Q3.
I am very proud of the job that our team continues to deliver. Their efforts in providing excellent services to our outstanding customer base, while demonstrating disciplined cost control, again led to top performing results in a very challenging market.
While the current market conditions continue to challenge the sustainability of many OFS companies, Ranger’s performance shows that we are clearly on a different path; every month of Q3 yielded improving consolidated results, our balance sheet remains strong with a modest $20 million of term debt, and our liquidity position is up approximately 40% from the late Q2 low point. This desirable set of metrics allows us to focus on our customers, our performance and our strategic options further fueling Ranger’s growth and success.
It is definitely too early to point to a broad market recovery, however within our segments and select basins we are experiencing significant positive trends. These improvements include month over month increases in High Specification Rig hours and rates, an increase in active wireline units, and additional contract opportunities from customers scheduled to add frac crews in late Q4 or early 2021. Also, our Processing Solutions group has been growing a significant backlog of bid opportunities. While we still have a long road ahead of us, we are optimistic about the future and have now moved into the fourth quarter with great momentum.
In regards to our strategic initiatives, our efficient operating model continues to prove successful as demonstrated through our consistent margin performance across 2020. Our focus on top-tier clients is yielding a growing high-quality revenue stream with additional contract opportunities ahead of us. Finally, while the acquisition and merger environment remains opportunity rich, we continue to maintain a disciplined approach; focusing on delivering clear value to our shareholders while minimizing any risk to our strong balance sheet.”
Operating loss decreased by $1.5 million to a loss of $2.4 million in Q3 from a loss of $3.9 million in Q2. Adjusted EBITDA increased 41%, or $0.7 million, to $2.4 million in Q3 from $1.7 million in Q2. The decrease in operating loss and increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to an increase in revenues, partially offset by increased cost of services. The operating loss was further impacted by a reduction of depreciation expense.
Operating income increased $0.4 million to $2.2 million in Q3 from $1.8 million in Q2. Adjusted EBITDA increased 9%, or $0.4 million, to $5.0 million in Q3 from $4.6 million in Q2. The increase in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA was driven by increased revenues, partially offset by increased cost of services related to wireline services.
Operating income increased $0.3 million to income of $0.2 million in Q3 from a loss of $0.1 million in Q2. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 25%, or $0.3 million, to $0.9 million in Q3 from $1.2 million in Q2. The increase in operating income was driven by reductions in depreciation expense.
We had an outstanding draw on our revolving credit facility of $3.0 million at the end of Q3 compared to $5.0 million at the end of Q2. During the quarter, we made aggregate payments of $5.3 million on the principal credit facility balance, partially offset by borrowings of $3.3 million.
We had an outstanding balance on our Encina Financing Agreement of $22.7 million at the end of Q2 and we made aggregate payments of $2.5 million during Q3, leaving a principal balance of $20.2 million at the end of Q3.
High specification rigs
$
14.5
$
11.4
Completion and other services
18.9
17.7
Processing solutions
1.2
1.6
Total revenues
34.6
30.7
Operating expenses
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
High specification rigs
12.3
10.1
Completion and other services
14.0
13.3
Processing solutions
0.3
0.4
Total cost of services
26.6
23.8
General and administrative
4.6
5.5
Depreciation and amortization
8.4
9.5
Total operating expenses
39.6
38.8
Operating loss
(5.0
)
(8.1
)
Other expenses
Interest expense, net
0.8
0.8
Total other expenses
0.8
0.8
Loss before income tax expense
(5.8
)
(8.9
)
Tax benefit
(0.1
)
—
Net loss
(5.7
)
(8.9
)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(2.5
)
(4.0
)
Net loss attributable to Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
$
(3.2
)
$
(4.9
)
Loss per common share
Basic
(0.38
)
(0.58
)
Diluted
(0.38
)
(0.58
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
8,506,781
8,474,077
Diluted
8,506,781
8,474,077
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3.4
$
6.9
Accounts receivable, net
21.0
41.5
Contract assets
0.9
1.2
Inventory
1.7
3.8
Prepaid expenses
1.9
5.3
Total current assets
28.9
58.7
Property and equipment, net
197.9
218.9
Intangible assets, net
8.7
9.3
Operating leases, right-of-use assets
5.2
6.5
Other assets
0.7
0.1
Total assets
$
241.4
$
293.5
Accounts payable
8.2
13.8
Accrued expenses
8.5
18.4
Finance lease obligations, current portion
3.0
5.1
Long-term debt, current portion
10.0
15.8
Other current liabilities
1.0
2.0
Total current liabilities
30.7
55.1
Operating leases, right-of-use obligations
4.2
4.5
Finance lease obligations
1.7
3.6
Long-term debt, net
12.4
26.6
Other long-term liabilities
1.8
0.7
Total liabilities
$
50.8
$
90.5
Commitments and contingencies
Preferred stock, $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,080,589 shares issued and 8,528,762 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 8,839,788 shares issued and 8,725,851 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019
0.1
0.1
Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6,866,154 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
0.1
0.1
Less: Class A Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 551,827 treasury shares as of September 30, 2020 and 113,937 treasury shares as of December 31, 2019
(3.8
)
(0.7
)
Accumulated deficit
(14.7
)
(8.1
)
Additional paid-in capital
122.0
121.8
Total controlling stockholders’ equity
103.7
113.2
Noncontrolling interest
86.9
89.8
Total stockholders’ equity
190.6
203.0
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
241.4
$
293.5
Net loss
$
(11.8
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
26.8
Equity based compensation
2.8
Gain on retirement of debt
(2.1
)
Other costs, net
3.0
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
20.4
Contract assets
0.3
Inventory
0.9
Prepaid expenses
3.4
Other assets
(0.6
)
Accounts payable
(5.6
)
Accrued expenses
(9.9
)
Operating lease, right-of-use obligation
(1.4
)
Other long-term liabilities
1.1
27.3
Purchase of property and equipment
(6.4
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
0.8
(5.6
)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
35.9
Principal payments on Credit Facility
(42.9
)
Principal payments on Encina Master Financing Agreement
(7.5
)
Principal payments on ESCO Note Payable
(3.6
)
Principal payments on financing lease obligations
(3.7
)
Repurchase of Class A Common Stock
(3.1
)
Shares withheld on equity transactions
(0.3
)
(25.2
)
(3.5
)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
6.9
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
3.4
Interest paid
$
2.3
Capital expenditures
$
0.1
Additions to fixed assets through financing leases
$
(1.0
)
Early termination of financing leases
$
1.3
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure because it allows for an effective evaluation of our operating performance when compared to our peers, without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income or loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our results will be unaffected by the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, our most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables are a reconciliation of net income or loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, in millions:
$
(2.4
)
$
2.2
$
0.2
$
(5.7
)
$
(5.7
)
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
0.8
0.8
Tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Depreciation and amortization
4.6
2.7
0.7
0.4
8.4
2.2
4.9
0.9
(4.6
)
3.4
Equity based compensation
—
—
—
1.1
1.1
Severance and reorganization costs
—
—
—
(0.4
)
(0.4
)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
0.2
0.1
—
—
0.3
$
2.4
$
5.0
$
0.9
$
(3.9
)
$
4.4
$
(3.9
)
$
1.8
$
(0.1
)
$
(6.7
)
$
(8.9
)
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
0.8
0.8
Tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
5.2
2.6
1.3
0.4
9.5
1.3
4.4
1.2
(5.5
)
1.4
Equity based compensation
—
—
—
0.9
0.9
Severance and reorganization costs
0.4
0.2
—
0.4
1.0
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
—
—
—
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
$
1.7
$
4.6
$
1.2
$
(4.3
)
$
3.2
