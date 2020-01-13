14:35 | 13.01.2020

Rare Natural Pearl With the Word ‘ALLAH’ Scripted in Arabic to go on Sale/Auction

COCHIN, Kerala, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Acharya’s Amman Gems & Pearls L.L.P, a company registered in India, is putting up for sale/auction an extremely rare natural pearl named ‘The Allah Divine Al Lulu’, which was discovered in Khaleej Sea with the word ‘ALLAH’ scripted on it in Arabic.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075615/Acharyas_Amman_Arabic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075615/Acharyas_Amman_Arabic.jpg ]The Inscription is not about something that is carved out on the pearl but rather the pearl was found in salt water with the writing in its natural form from the oyster itself.The holiness about this pearl is that the name of ‘ALLAH’ too is natural and is certified by the Gem & Pearl Testing Laboratories of Kingdom of Bahrain, USA and Switzerland. Product DetailsTITLE : ‘THE ALLAH DIVINE AL LULU’ORIGIN : KHALEEJ SEA WATERSHAPE : ROUND UNDRILLEDWEIGHT : 1.614 CT (6.46 GRAINS)MEASUREMENTS : 6.04 – 6.19 MMBODY COLOUR : LIGHT CREAMIDENTIFICATION : NATURAL PEARL – SALT WATEROVERTONE : PINKENVIRONMENT : SALT WATERMOLLUSK : PINCTADA SPECIESThe Pearl is designed in the form of a pendant and there is no contact with any metal. It is protected by five pearls from all sides. The pendant consists of 65.001 grams of 18k white gold studded with 424 diamonds of 3.74ct; 5 diamonds of 0.41ct; natural 5 pearls of 0.37ct; in it with a detachable lock.Reports & Certifications:The Pearl has been certified as a natural pearl by:The Kingdom Of Bahrain Gem & Pearl Testing LaboratoryGemological institute of America – GIA – USASwiss Gemological Institute Switzerland – SSEFIt’s even more special as it was found in the waters of Khaleej Sea, the pearl hub of the world. Persian/Arabian Gulf pearls are famous because the pearls are produced in the place where the sweet and salt water meet and are of the purest form. Why This Pearl: The Peace of Universe, God’s BlessingFor Reference: Surah 55. Ar-Rahman [https://youtu.be/2BrCE_zxM0U]https://www.noblequran.com/translation/surah55.html [https://www.noblequran.com/translation/surah55.html](55:19) He unleashed the two seas so that they merge together,(55:20) and yet there is a barrier between them which they may not overstep.(55:21) which of the wonders of your Lord will you twain – you men and jinn – then deny?(55:22) from these seas come forth pearls 20 and coral(55:23) which of the wonders of your Allah’s power will you twain – you men and jinn – then deny?THE LORD’S PARABLES OF THE HIDDEN TREASURE HAVE “COME TRUE”The place where the glory and blessing of the Heavenly Pearl is there; shall be a heaven on earth and shall attract everyone from all corners to see and seek blessing from ‘the holy pearl’. https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:45-46 [https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:45-46]Matthew 13:45-46 (NIV)”Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it.”Contact Information:Prakash G. Acharya Managing Director+91-9744444024Acharya’s Amman Gems & Pearls L.L.Pamman@acharyasamman.com [mailto:amman@acharyasamman.com]qr@acharyasamman.com [mailto:qr@acharyasamman.com] https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075614/Acharyas_Amman_Natural_Pearl.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075614/Acharyas_Amman_Natural_Pearl.jpg ] https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075616/Acharyas_Amman_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075616/Acharyas_Amman_Logo.jpg ] Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075616/Acharyas_Amman_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075616/Acharyas_Amman_Logo.jpg] Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075614/Acharyas_Amman_Natural_Pearl.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075614/Acharyas_Amman_Natural_Pearl.jpg] Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075615/Acharyas_Amman_Arabic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075615/Acharyas_Amman_Arabic.jpg] Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075615/Acharyas_Amman_Arabic.jpghttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075614/Acharyas_Amman_Natural_Pearl.jpghttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075616/Acharyas_Amman_Logo.jpgAcharya’s Amman Gems & Pearls L.L.P