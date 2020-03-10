22:35 | 10.03.2020

Raven Industries Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it will issue its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday, March 23, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To join the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 393-0676. Alternatively, the call may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.ravenind.com. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the event will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

