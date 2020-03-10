|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:35 | 10.03.2020
Raven Industries Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2020 Results
Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it will issue its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Following the release, the Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To join the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 393-0676. Alternatively, the call may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.ravenind.com. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the event will be archived on the Company’s website.
