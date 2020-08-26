0:00 | 27.08.2020

Raven Industries Board Announces Reallocation of Capital to Boldly Invest for Growth

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its board of directors has indefinitely suspended the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. By suspending the dividend, the Company will retain nearly $20 million in capital on an annual basis. The Company intends to reallocate this capital to supplement and accelerate investments in Raven Autonomy™ and Raven Composites™. The opportunity for significant long-term growth from these investments is substantial, and the Company believes this to be the most appropriate use of capital to drive long-term growth in shareholder value. “We are fully committed to boldly investing in the future of our company, and now is the time to accelerate investment into Raven Autonomy™ and Raven Composites,” said Dan Rykhus, President and CEO. “This decision speaks greatly to the tremendous opportunities in front of us and is being taken from a position of strength, with utmost confidence in our future.”

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

