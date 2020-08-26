|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 27.08.2020
Raven Industries Board Announces Reallocation of Capital to Boldly Invest for Growth
Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its board of directors has indefinitely suspended the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock.
By suspending the dividend, the Company will retain nearly $20 million in capital on an annual basis. The Company intends to reallocate this capital to supplement and accelerate investments in Raven Autonomy™ and Raven Composites™. The opportunity for significant long-term growth from these investments is substantial, and the Company believes this to be the most appropriate use of capital to drive long-term growth in shareholder value.
“We are fully committed to boldly investing in the future of our company, and now is the time to accelerate investment into Raven Autonomy™ and Raven Composites,” said Dan Rykhus, President and CEO. “This decision speaks greatly to the tremendous opportunities in front of us and is being taken from a position of strength, with utmost confidence in our future.”
