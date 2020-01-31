|
21:30 | 22.03.2021
Raven Industries Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter that ended January 31, 2021.
Company invested $4.4 million, or $0.09 per share after-tax, primarily in research and development activities, to advance Raven Autonomy™;
Both Applied Technology and Engineered Films generated strong customer order activity as the divisions’ industry-leading technology and improving market conditions have led to rising demand;
Aerostar continued its development and demonstration of the mission performance of its Thunderhead Balloon Systems while achieving a flight duration record of 94 days;
Net sales in Aerostar declined 20 percent versus the prior year driven by timing of government contracts creating fluctuations in the quarterly results for the division;
Engineered Films’ net sales declined 13 percent versus the prior year as the division’s end-markets continued to face economic challenges resulting from the global pandemic;
Applied Technology began accepting pre-orders for its first commercially-available Driverless Ag Technology, AutoCart®, and established a new Raven Canada headquarters, further advancing Raven Autonomy™;
Alphabet announced that Loon would be wound down as a company, completing a successful multi-year project in which Aerostar substantially advanced the technology, flight durations and capabilities of stratospheric balloon systems.
Net sales in Applied Technology increased 13 percent versus the prior year, driven by growth in the OEM channel, through leveraging its industry-leading technology portfolio;
Company invested $16.8 million, or $0.36 per share after-tax, in research and development and selling activities to advance Raven Autonomy™ for future growth;
Applied Technology released enhancements for its VSN® Visual Guidance System which continued to advance the technology further along the autonomous ag technology continuum;
Company generated $55 million of net cash flow from operating activities, led by the improvement in working capital;
Engineered Films’ end-markets faced significant economic challenges resulting from the global pandemic, leading to a 25 percent decline in revenue compared to the prior year;
Engineered Films completed the delivery of a $4.8 million contract award from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to supply film-based medical supplies to aid in the pandemic response;
Aerostar released HiPointer 100, a coherent radar system that increases persistent surveillance capabilities and enhances total situational awareness from a diverse set of manned and unmanned platforms;
Company acquired full voting control of DOT Technology Corp. (DOT®), enabling an acceleration in the development of the Dot® platform;
Company reallocated capital to boldly invest in its strategic platforms for growth, indefinitely suspending its quarterly cash dividend;
Company announced executive leadership changes to accelerate execution of its growth strategy and to further position itself for long-term success.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in last year’s fourth quarter. The Company’s investment in Raven Autonomy™ reduced net income attributable to Raven by $3.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the prior year.
Division operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.2 million, down $0.3 million or 6.0 percent versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Included in the results was investment in research and development and selling expenses to advance Raven Autonomy™ of $4.4 million on a pre-tax basis, an increase of $1.6 million versus the prior year. The underlying profitability of Applied Technology before the impact of strategic investments continues to be very strong as the division delivers the next advancements in ag technology.
Division operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.4 million, down $1.4 million or 36.6 percent versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The year-over-year decline was driven by lower sales volume and the corresponding negative operating leverage, unfavorable product mix and rising input costs.
The division generated an operating loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, down $1.6 million versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The year-over-year decline in operating income was driven by lower sales volume and associated negative operating leverage along with continued investment in research and development to advance Thunderhead Balloon Systems.
The milestones achieved in fiscal year 2021 for Raven Autonomy™ are significant steps as the Company further evolves its technology along the autonomous agriculture continuum and sets the foundation for commercialization of both AutoCart® and Dot® in fiscal 2022. In conjunction with the commercialization of these products, the Company intends to complete a rebrand of its Raven Autonomy™ product lines. Looking forward, the Company is focused on executing its strategy of providing incremental solutions leveraging its technology stack while also pursuing intermediate and long-term opportunities through autonomous ag platforms and technology. These advances will improve the future of ag equipment to address market demands of greater efficiency, climate changes and capital requirements.
In Raven Composites™, Engineered Films continues to advance its technology and capabilities as it pushes toward delivering solutions that combine industry-leading, high-value films on rigid composites. In the fourth quarter, the Company continued to expand its composites operations and completed the installation of its research and development equipment in Waynesboro, Virginia. Additionally, the Company is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities to supplement its Raven Composites™ platform for growth.
Aerostar continues to boldly invest in developing the capabilities to advance the technology of its Thunderhead Balloon Systems. In the fourth quarter, Thunderhead set another record by achieving 94 days in flight for a single balloon, with much of the flight navigating autonomously. The opportunities within the Department of Defense and other government agencies are substantial, and as the undisputed technology leader, Aerostar is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.
$
—
$
0.9
$
—
Gross profit
(0.2
)
(0.4
)
—
Applied Technology Operating income
(4.4
)
(16.6
)
(2.8
)
Consolidated Operating income
(4.4
)
(16.8
)
(3.2
)
Consolidated EBITDA3
(3.9
)
(15.6
)
(2.6
)
Net income attributable to Raven Industries, Inc.
(3.4
)
(12.9
)
(2.3
)
Net income per common share – Diluted
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.06
)
Consolidated operating income for fiscal 2021 was $19.7 million, down $20.2 million or 50.8 percent, versus $39.9 million in fiscal 2020. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by increased investment in Raven Autonomy™, totaling $16.8 million in fiscal 2021, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year. Lower sales volume and corresponding negative operating leverage in Engineered Films and Aerostar also contributed to the decline in operating income, partially offset by increased sales volume in Applied Technology. Prior year operating income included a pre-tax gain of $1.9 million on the sale of an Applied Technology facility in Austin, Texas.
Net income attributable to Raven for fiscal 2021 was $18.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, versus net income attributable to Raven of $35.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in fiscal 2020.
In fiscal 2021, net income attributable to Raven included the following significant items:
The investment in Raven Autonomy™ of $16.8 million ($12.9 million after-tax, or $0.36 per diluted share);
Project Atlas (ERP investment) related expenses of $2.1 million ($1.7 million after-tax, or $0.05 per diluted share).
In fiscal 2020, net income attributable to Raven included the following significant items:
The investment in Raven Autonomy™ of $3.2 million ($2.3 million after-tax, or $0.06 per diluted share);
Project Atlas related expenses of $2.7 million ($2.1 million after-tax, or $0.06 per diluted share);
Gain on the sale of an Applied Technology facility in Austin, Texas of $1.9 million ($1.5 million after-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share).
“In fiscal 2022, Applied Technology is expected to drive growth in revenue as the division leverages its industry-leading product portfolio and customer relationships. Order activity strengthened in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and is building momentum through the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In addition, we are seeing strength in the agriculture industry as increasing commodity prices have created optimism in the ag market for the first time in nearly a decade. In Raven Autonomy™, we expect to deliver AutoCart® systems in advance of the fall harvest and commercialize the Dot® Power Platform. We will continue to aggressively invest in Raven Autonomy™ as we build the foundation for a step-change in long-term growth.
“In Engineered Films, we have experienced improving conditions over the past few months. Overall, we expect to achieve market share gains and for end-market conditions to continue to improve as the year progresses, driving meaningful year-over-year revenue growth. In fiscal 2022, we are also focused on completing an acquisition to supplement the strategy within Engineered Films of delivering high-value films and composites.
“In Aerostar, I am very proud of all we have achieved over the last eight years as Alphabet’s design partner for Loon. The relationship helped deliver connectivity to rural areas of the world, but it also advanced Raven’s stratospheric platform technological capabilities. Looking forward, we remain focused on bringing our stratospheric balloon platform to U.S. government agencies, providing a proprietary solution for a variety of applications. We have achieved key milestones in recent months, and momentum surrounding our technology continues to grow. In fiscal 2022, the division expects to continue to develop the capabilities of its stratospheric and radar technology while executing on government contracts.
“Fiscal 2022 will be an exciting year for our company as we build out each of our strategic platforms for growth while leveraging the strength of our underlying businesses. Substantial order activity and improving market fundamentals provide confidence in our ability to drive strong year-over-year growth in Applied Technology and Engineered Films. As we execute on these opportunities, we will remain focused on aggressively investing to advance Raven Autonomy™, Raven Composites™ and Raven Thunderhead while making significant progress on our multi-year plan to drive a step-change in our long-term growth,” concluded Rykhus.
Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “should,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” and similar expressions, which are generally not historical in nature. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future – including statements relating to our future operating or financial performance or events, our strategy, goals, plans, and projections regarding our financial position, our liquidity and capital resources, and our product development – are forward-looking statements.
Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain known risks, as described in the Company’s 10K under Item 1A, and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections.
2020
Fav (Un)
2020
Fav (Un)
Net sales
$
85,761
(6.6
)%
$
382,530
(8.9
)%
Cost of sales
58,722
258,783
Gross profit
27,039
(8.7
)%
123,747
(4.8
)%
Research and development expenses
9,558
31,558
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
14,565
52,250
Operating income
2,916
(90.5
)%
39,939
(50.8
)%
Other income (expense), net
(303
)
95
Income before income taxes
2,613
(87.9
)%
40,034
(52.1
)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(91
)
5,421
Net income
2,704
(89.6
)%
34,613
(45.7
)%
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(582
)
(583
)
Net income attributable to Raven Industries, Inc.
$
3,286
(91.4
)%
$
35,196
(46.4
)%
Net income per common share:
– Basic
$
0.09
(88.9
)%
$
0.98
(46.9
)%
– Diluted
$
0.09
(88.9
)%
$
0.97
(46.4
)%
Weighted average common shares:
– Basic
35,893
35,984
– Diluted
36,099
36,216
January 31
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,707
Accounts receivable, net
62,552
Inventories, net
53,899
Other current assets
5,436
Total current assets
142,594
Property, plant and equipment, net
100,850
Goodwill
106,509
Intangible assets, net
46,217
Other assets
7,087
$
403,257
Accounts payable
$
14,893
Accrued and other liabilities
23,030
Total current liabilities
37,923
Long-term debt
225
Other liabilities
29,161
Total liabilities
67,309
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
21,302
Shareholders’ equity
314,646
$
403,257
$
62,552
Plus: Inventories, net
53,899
Less: Accounts payable
14,893
Net working capital2
$
101,558
Annualized net sales
$
343,044
Net working capital percentage2
29.6
%
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
34,613
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,241
Other operating activities, net
4,018
Net cash provided by operating activities
54,872
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(8,560
)
Payments related to business acquisitions
(53,317
)
Proceeds from sale or maturities of investments
1,170
Purchases of investments
(1,118
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
3,459
Other investing activities, net
(243
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(58,609
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(18,650
)
Payments for common shares repurchased
(10,781
)
Proceeds from debt
33,593
Repayments of debt
(39,762
)
Payments for redeemable noncontrolling interest
—
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
(1,306
)
Other financing activities, net
(3,981
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(40,887
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(456
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(45,080
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
65,787
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
20,707
2020
Fav (Un)
2020
Fav (Un)
Net sales
Applied Technology
$
32,864
6.0
%
$
130,460
12.8
%
Engineered Films
39,505
(12.7
)%
197,719
(25.2
)%
Aerostar
13,403
(20.0
)%
54,443
(2.0
)%
Intersegment eliminations
(11
)
(92
)
Consolidated net sales
$
85,761
(6.6
)%
$
382,530
(8.9
)%
Operating income (loss)
Applied Technology
$
5,552
(6.0
)%
$
30,672
(13.7
)%
Engineered Films
3,708
(36.6
)%
28,695
(45.1
)%
Aerostar
1,170
(136.1
)%
8,597
(48.8
)%
Intersegment eliminations
10
—
Total segment income
$
10,440
(31.4
)%
$
67,964
(31.3
)%
Corporate expenses
(7,524
)
8.5
%
(28,025
)
3.5
%
Consolidated operating income
$
2,916
(90.5
)%
$
39,939
(50.8
)%
Operating income (loss) percentages
Applied Technology
16.9
%
(190)bps
23.5
%
(550)bps
Engineered Films
9.4
%
(260)bps
14.5
%
(390)bps
Aerostar
8.7
%
(1260)bps
15.8
%
(760)bps
Consolidated operating income
3.4
%
(310)bps
10.4
%
(480)bps
Fav (Un)
Fav (Un)
2020
Change
2020
Change
Reported Operating income
$
5,552
(6.0
)%
$
30,672
(13.7
)%
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
1,039
38.3
%
3,995
27.5
%
ATD EBITDA
$
6,591
1.0
%
$
34,667
(9.0
)%
Reported Operating income
$
3,708
(36.6
)%
$
28,695
(45.1
)%
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
2,397
4.3
%
9,518
2.1
%
EFD EBITDA
$
6,105
(20.6
)%
$
38,213
(33.4
)%
Reported Operating income (loss)
$
1,170
(136.1
)%
$
8,597
(48.8
)%
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
253
18.2
%
933
14.1
%
Aerostar EBITDA
$
1,423
(108.6
)%
$
9,530
(42.7
)%
Net income attributable to Raven Industries Inc.
$
3,286
(91.4
)%
$
35,196
(46.4
)%
Interest (income) expense, net
35
(609
)
Income tax expense
(91
)
5,421
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
4,117
16,241
Consolidated EBITDA
$
7,347
(31.8
)%
$
56,249
(33.9
)%
