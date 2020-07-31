|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:01 | 27.08.2020
Raven Industries Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) today reported financial results for the second quarter that ended July 31, 2020.
Aerostar achieved year-over-year revenue growth despite limits on conducting customer flight campaigns as a result of the Department of Defense travel restrictions that were in place for much of the quarter;
Company generated $11 million in free cash flow1 through improved working capital management;
Applied Technology generated $7 million in operating profit on a reported basis, including the investment of $4 million in autonomy-related research and development and selling activities for Raven Autonomy™;
Company acquired full voting control of DOT Technology Corp. (DOT®), enabling an acceleration in the development of the Dot® platform;
Engineered Films was awarded a $4.8 million contract from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the delivery of film-based medical supplies;
Engineered Films’ net sales declined 37 percent as the global pandemic is temporarily having an adverse impact on the markets served by the division.
Consolidated operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $6.1 million, versus operating income of $10.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, decreasing 41.9 percent year-over-year. Included in the results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $4.0 million of product and market development related expenses associated with the Company’s investment in Raven Autonomy™.
Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in last year’s second quarter. The Company’s investment in Raven Autonomy™ reduced net income attributable to Raven by $3.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were strong, especially when taking into consideration the Company’s proactive and substantial investment in Raven Autonomy™ as well as the negative impacts associated with the pandemic.
Division operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $6.5 million, up $1.7 million or 34.3 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in division profit was driven by increased sales volume and the associated positive operating leverage, partially offset by the division’s $4.0 million investment in Raven Autonomy™ during this year’s second quarter.
Division operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $4.5 million, down $5.7 million or 56.0 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The decline in operating income was driven by negative operating leverage resulting from the sharp decline in revenues. While expenses and staffing levels were adjusted downward during the quarter, these actions were not enough to fully offset the significant impact from the lost operating leverage.
Division operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.8 million, down $1.2 million or 40.5 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The year-over-year performance was driven by a shift in product mix and increased investments in the division’s stratospheric platforms and radar systems that will drive long-term growth.
The Company continued to progress the capabilities of its core technology, and during the second quarter completed significant enhancements to Applied Technology’s VSN® Visual Guidance System. These advancements, which include full canopy guidance and automatic row turnaround, are additional steps toward a fully-autonomous solution. This technology frees the driver from steering and generates a strong return on investment for its users.
At the beginning of the year, the Company intended to commercialize the Dot® and AutoCart® products during fiscal 2021, with AutoCart® expected to be released in advance of the fall harvest. In the second quarter, as a result of challenges arising from the pandemic, the Company made the decision to delay the full commercialization of its autonomous platform technology. While the reception regarding the Company’s bold investments in autonomous technology has been very positive and has led to strengthened relationships with the division’s strategic partners, additional testing and further development will be conducted over the coming months to ensure the products meet the quality and performance standards upon which Applied Technology is built.
In the second quarter, the Company made the decision to restart its investment in Raven Composites™ as Engineered Films’ end markets began to show signs of stabilization. The Company expects to invest approximately $10 million to advance greenfield operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and has also restarted its pursuit of acquisitions to augment its strategy to deliver thinner, lighter and stronger rigid composite materials.
Aerostar is the leader in stratospheric platform technology, and its investments are leading to new capabilities for its Thunderhead Balloon Systems that hold significant growth potential. The Thunderhead Balloon System is an industry leading technology platform that provides navigation and persistent coverage for payloads in the stratosphere, creating new capabilities for the aerospace and defense industry. The division continues to work closely with agencies within the Department of Defense as solutions are created to address new and emerging threats. In recent months, Aerostar has executed several successful flight campaigns and expects to achieve significant milestones regarding flight durations and mission capabilities in the second half of the fiscal year.
$
0.2
$
0.9
Gross profit
—
(0.2
)
Applied Technology Operating income
(4.0
)
(7.8
)
Consolidated Operating income
(4.0
)
(7.8
)
Consolidated EBITDA3
(3.8
)
(7.5
)
Net income attributable to Raven Industries, Inc.
(3.1
)
(6.0
)
Net income per common share – Diluted
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.17
)
The decision by the Company’s Board of Directors to indefinitely suspend the dividend was not for liquidity reasons, but rather a reflection of the optimism and confidence in the Company’s three key strategic platforms for growth: Raven Autonomy™, Raven Composites™ and Raven Thunderhead Balloon Systems. Over the next five years, the Company expects to aggressively invest in these platforms to capture the significant market opportunities each platform enables.
“We are extremely excited about each of our strategic platforms and we are committed to aggressively investing in them to drive long-term growth and value creation,” stated Steven Brazones, Vice President and CFO. “We are in a very unique market position to successfully capitalize on these opportunities, and we are confident in our ability to execute our strategic plan.”
“In Raven Autonomy™, the integration of the acquisitions is complete, and we are moving with conviction to harden the technology platforms to ready them for full commercialization in calendar 2021. My confidence in our ability to capitalize on this tremendous opportunity in the market, and change the way farming is done today, remains very high. We look forward to showcasing our industry-leading technology and providing further updates on Raven Autonomy™ at our virtual investor day occurring tomorrow.
“In Applied Technology, we achieved substantial year-over-year growth in both sales and profitability, as demand for our world-class technology continues to grow. We continue to overcome challenges facing the ag market by designing innovative products that deliver exceptional value and return on investment for our customers and partners. Over the last few months, we have created momentum and an increase in collaboration around substantial opportunities with our strategic partners. This will serve as a key foundation for delivering growth in the future.
“Engineered Films managed through severe economic difficulties during the second quarter. While we have seen stabilization in a few areas, we expect challenging market conditions for Engineered Films to persist throughout the remainder of fiscal 2021. With that timing, we are executing on opportunities to leverage our world-class extrusion lines and fabrication capabilities. In addition, we will continue to manage expenses to help offset the impact from the decline in revenue.
“In Aerostar, we returned to regular customer activity in the last month of the quarter, and this will extend throughout the remainder of the fiscal year. In fiscal 2021, we are expecting year-over-year revenue growth as the division is able to once again execute on contracts associated with customer flight campaigns. We are actively investing in advanced solutions and technical services within Aerostar. These investments have the division well-positioned for growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond.
“Our ability to effectively manage through unprecedented challenges was evident throughout the first half of fiscal 2021 by our ability to generate strong cash flows while aggressively investing in Raven Autonomy™. We have started to see signs of economic conditions stabilizing. As we navigate the remainder of fiscal 2021, we will capitalize on the opportunities that exist and set the foundation for substantial, long-term growth for our company,” concluded Rykhus.
Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “should,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” and similar expressions, which are generally not historical in nature. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future – including statements relating to our future operating or financial performance or events, our strategy, goals, plans, and projections regarding our financial position, our liquidity and capital resources, and our product development – are forward-looking statements.
Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain known risks, as described in the Company’s 10K under Item 1A, and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections.
2019
Fav (Un)
2019
Fav (Un)
Net sales
$
98,058
(13.1
)%
$
196,236
(12.5
)%
Cost of sales
66,720
129,832
Gross profit
31,338
(3.8
)%
66,404
(11.8
)%
Research and development expenses
7,067
14,338
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
13,701
26,375
Operating income
10,570
(41.9
)%
25,691
(60.8
)%
Other income (expense), net
383
314
Income before income taxes
10,953
(40.5
)%
26,005
(61.6
)%
Income tax expense
2,187
4,029
Net income
8,766
(33.6
)%
21,976
(55.6
)%
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
—
—
Net income attributable to Raven Industries, Inc.
$
8,766
(33.6
)%
$
21,976
(55.1
)%
Net income per common share:
– Basic
$
0.24
(33.3
)%
$
0.61
(55.7
)%
– Diluted
$
0.24
(33.3
)%
$
0.60
(55.0
)%
Weighted average common shares:
– Basic
36,062
36,065
– Diluted
36,247
36,325
January 31
July 31
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,707
$
69,131
Accounts receivable, net
62,552
60,700
Inventories, net
53,899
61,311
Other current assets
5,436
8,727
Total current assets
142,594
199,869
Property, plant and equipment, net
100,850
104,654
Goodwill
106,509
50,827
Intangible assets, net
46,217
15,373
Other assets
7,087
5,789
$
403,257
$
376,512
Accounts payable
$
14,893
$
15,722
Accrued and other liabilities
23,030
22,996
Total current liabilities
37,923
38,718
Long-term debt
225
—
Other liabilities
29,161
22,816
Total liabilities
67,309
61,534
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
21,302
—
Shareholders’ equity
314,646
314,978
$
403,257
$
376,512
$
62,552
$
60,700
Plus: Inventories, net
53,899
61,311
Less: Accounts payable
14,893
15,722
Net working capital2
$
101,558
$
106,289
Annualized net sales
$
343,044
$
392,232
Net working capital percentage2
29.6
%
27.1
%
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
21,976
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,122
Other operating activities, net
(3,938
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,160
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(3,784
)
Proceeds from sale or maturities of investments
993
Purchases of investments
(907
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
—
Other investing activities, net
20
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,678
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(9,353
)
Payments for common shares repurchased
(5,781
)
Proceeds from debt
—
Repayments of debt
—
Payments for redeemable noncontrolling interest
—
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
(717
)
Other financing activities, net
(3,241
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(19,092
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(46
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,344
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
65,787
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
69,131
2019
Fav (Un)
2019
Fav (Un)
Net sales
Applied Technology
$
27,371
29.7%
$
69,096
12.2%
Engineered Films
57,516
(37.0)%
101,808
(31.6)%
Aerostar
13,189
2.1%
25,379
(3.0)%
Intersegment eliminations
(18
)
(47
)
Consolidated net sales
$
98,058
(13.1)%
$
196,236
(12.5)%
Operating income
Applied Technology
$
4,849
34.3%
$
18,085
(14.6)%
Engineered Films
10,150
(56.0)%
16,513
(63.2)%
Aerostar
2,943
(40.5)%
4,939
(58.6)%
Intersegment eliminations
1
2
Total segment income
$
17,943
(29.0)%
$
39,539
(40.3)%
Corporate expenses
(7,373
)
10.6%
(13,848
)
2.3%
Consolidated operating income
$
10,570
(41.9)%
$
25,691
(60.8)%
Operating income percentages
Applied Technology
17.7
%
60bps
26.2
%
(630)bps
Engineered Films
17.6
%
(530)bps
16.2
%
(750)bps
Aerostar
22.3
%
(930)bps
19.5
%
(1,120)bps
Consolidated operating income
10.8
%
(360)bps
13.1
%
(720)bps
Fav (Un)
Fav (Un)
2019
Change
2019
Change
Reported Operating income
$
4,849
34.3%
$
18,085
(14.6)%
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
971
25.7%
1,999
16.1%
ATD EBITDA
$
5,820
32.9%
$
20,084
(11.5)%
Reported Operating income
$
10,150
(56.0)%
$
16,513
(63.2)%
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
2,427
(0.1)%
4,724
2.4%
EFD EBITDA
$
12,577
(45.2)%
$
21,237
(48.6)%
Reported Operating income
$
2,943
(40.5)%
$
4,939
(58.6)%
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
219
13.2%
440
10.7%
Aerostar EBITDA
$
3,162
(36.8)%
$
5,379
(52.9)%
Net income attributable to Raven Industries Inc.
$
8,766
(33.6)%
$
21,976
(55.1)%
Interest (income) expense, net
(204
)
(434
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,187
4,029
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
4,040
8,122
Consolidated EBITDA
$
14,789
(25.9)%
$
33,693
(44.1)%
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer