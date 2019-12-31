|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:14 | 24.02.2021
Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) reported income from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $9 million or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $57 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the same prior year quarter.
The net income from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $0 million, or $0.00 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $119 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share for the prior year ended. The significant improvement in the diluted earnings per share was due to higher prices for lumber and High Purity Cellulose, lower costs driven by improved operational reliability and the conversion of the Company’s preferred stock into approximately 13 million shares of common stock in August of 2019.
“In the face of a very challenging economic backdrop, we delivered significantly improved financial results in 2020 and made substantial progress to position the company to deliver increased value for our shareholders in the coming years,” said Paul Boynton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through a cash-focused lens, we launched an initiative to think differently about how to manage the business in extremely challenging markets. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, we executed on our plans to reduce costs, preserve cash and align production to fluctuating market demand. We focused on operating safely, efficiently and reliably to ensure we could help our customers thrive as their markets recovered. By the end of the year, with solid liquidity and sequentially-improved financial performance, we completed a refinancing to position the Company to successfully drive future results. I am proud of the team’s efforts to serve our customers and protect our shareholders.”
$
294
$
253
$
304
$
1,051
$
1,127
Forest Products
137
103
77
392
299
Paperboard
49
47
49
190
200
Pulp & Newsprint
45
38
54
172
215
Eliminations
(17
)
(17
)
(16
)
(66
)
(66
)
Total net sales
$
508
$
424
$
468
$
1,739
$
1,775
$
(3
)
$
8
$
(4
)
$
7
$
7
Forest Products
60
25
(4
)
80
(31
)
Paperboard
4
3
3
18
4
Pulp & Newsprint
(8
)
(6
)
(2
)
(25
)
2
Corporate
(16
)
(13
)
(25
)
(53
)
(65
)
Total operating income (loss)
$
37
$
17
(32
)
$
27
$
(83
)
Compared to the third quarter of 2020, operating income declined $10 million driven by higher maintenance, operational and energy costs partially offset by higher sales volumes.
Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the operating results improved by $35 million. The improvement was driven by a 13 percent increase in lumber prices, a 22 percent increase in lumber sales volumes and the previously mentioned $21 million reduction in duties, partially offset by higher lumber duties driven by the higher prices as well as higher wood and wood-related costs.
Compared to the third quarter of 2020, operating income improved $1 million primarily due to higher sales volumes.
The operating loss was $2 million higher than the third quarter of 2020, with lower newsprint and pulp sales prices offset by higher pulp and newsprint sales volumes.
Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the operating loss increased by $3 million during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, driven primarily by unfavorable foreign currency impacts.
Interest expense for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020, decreased $1 million and increased $4 million, respectively, when compared to the same prior year periods. The full year increase was principally driven by increased interest margin related to the amendments to the credit facilities, partially offset by slightly lower debt levels.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested $73 million in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of assets, including approximately $22 million of strategic capital spending.
The Company ended the year with $215 million of liquidity globally, including $94 million of cash, borrowing capacity of $102 million under the ABL Credit Facility and $19 million of availability on a factoring facility in France. Liquidity for the fourth quarter improved $19 million, due to an increase in cash driven by positive operational results and the impact of the ABL Credit Facility.
Key costs, including wood, energy and commodity chemical prices declined in 2020 from prior year levels due to both market conditions and strategic actions taken by the Company. However, certain chemical prices are now trending higher and, overall, future input prices and availability of these inputs remain difficult to predict due to the current unprecedented economic conditions. The Company will also continue to invest in its business to reduce costs, improve reliability and provide new platforms for growth. The Company’s 2020 investment in a green energy project at its Tartas facility will deliver lower costs and improved reliability starting in 2021.
In December 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce finalized its administrative review of the period of April 28, 2017 through December 31, 2018 and determined a reduction of duties on softwood lumber imported into the U.S from 20 percent to 9 percent for the Company. The Company will benefit from the reduced amount of duties expense on lumber sold into the U.S; however there remains no discussion about a full resolution to the softwood lumber dispute which, based on most recent disputes, would likely result in the U.S. returning all or the vast majority of the duties previously paid. Since 2017, the Company has paid a total of $91 million in duties.
Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293, no passcode required. For international parties, dial 201-689-8349. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13716261.
Our operations are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those listed below. When considering an investment in our securities, you should carefully read and consider these risks, together with all other information in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings and submissions to the SEC, which provide much more information and detail on the risks described below. If any of the events described in the following risk factors actually occur, our business, financial condition or operating results, as well as the market price of our securities, could be materially adversely affected. These risks and events include, without limitation: Epidemic and Pandemic Risks Our businesses are subject to risks associated with epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts. The nature and extent of ongoing and future impacts of the pandemic are highly uncertain and unpredictable. Macroeconomic and Industry Risks The businesses we operate are highly competitive and many of them are cyclical, which may result in fluctuations in pricing and volume that can adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; Changes in raw material and energy availability and prices could affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; We are subject to risks associated with doing business outside of the United States; Currency fluctuations may have a negative impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; Restrictions on trade through tariffs, countervailing and anti-dumping duties, quotas and other trade barriers, in the United States and internationally, could adversely affect our ability to access certain markets. Business and Operating Risks Our ten largest customers represent approximately 31 percent of our 2020 sales, and the loss of all or a substantial portion of our revenue from these large customers could have a material adverse effect on our business; A material disruption at one of our major manufacturing facilities could prevent us from meeting customer demand, reduce our sales and profitability, increase our cost of production and capital needs, or otherwise adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operation; The availability of, and prices for, wood fiber could materially impact our business, results of operations and financial condition; Our operations require substantial capital; We depend on third parties for transportation services and increases in costs and the availability of transportation could adversely affect our business; Our failure to maintain satisfactory labor relations could have a material adverse effect on our business; We are dependent upon attracting and retaining key personnel, the loss of whom could adversely affect our business; Failure to develop new products or discover new applications for our existing products, or our inability to protect the intellectual property underlying such new products or applications, could have a negative impact on our business; The risk of loss of the Company’s intellectual property and sensitive business information, or disruption of its manufacturing operations, in each case due to cyberattacks or cybersecurity breaches, could adversely impact the Company. Regulatory Risks Our business is subject to extensive environmental laws, regulations and permits that may restrict or adversely affect our financial results and how we conduct business; The potential longer-term impacts of climate-related risks remain uncertain at this time. Financial Risks We may need to make significant additional cash contributions to our retirement benefit plans if investment returns on pension assets are lower than expected or interest rates decline, and/or due to changes to regulatory, accounting and actuarial requirements; We have significant debt obligations that could adversely affect our business and our ability to meet our obligations; The phase-out of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark in 2023 may impact our borrowing costs; Challenges in the commercial and credit environments may materially adversely affect our future access to capital; We may need additional financing in the future to meet our capital needs or to make acquisitions, and such financing may not be available on favorable terms, if at all, and may be dilutive to existing stockholders. Company’s Common Stock and Certain Corporate Matters Risks Your percentage of ownership in the Company may be diluted in the future; Certain provisions in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and bylaws, and of Delaware law, could prevent or delay an acquisition of the Company, which could decrease the price of our common stock.
Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.
We do not consider these non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they may exclude significant expenses and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management’s judgment about which expenses and income items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management provides reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures we use to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon, in whole or part, in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of the Company.
508
$
424
$
468
$
1,739
$
1,775
)
(374
)
(456
)
(1,601
)
(1,721
)
50
12
138
54
Selling, general & administrative expenses
(23
)
(20
)
(18
)
(85
)
(90
)
Duties
10
(8
)
(7
)
(10
)
(22
)
Other operating income (expense), net
(7
)
(5
)
(19
)
(16
)
(25
)
17
(32
)
27
(83
)
Interest expense
(17
)
(16
)
(18
)
(64
)
(60
)
Interest income and other, net
(9
)
—
(11
)
(9
)
(5
)
1
(61
)
(46
)
(148
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(1
)
28
4
47
30
Equity in income (loss) of equity method investment
(1
)
—
—
(1
)
—
9
$
29
$
(57
)
$
—
$
(119
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
86
1
96
29
29
1
(22
)
Mandatory convertible stock dividends
—
—
—
—
(9
)
9
$
29
$
29
$
1
$
(31
)
0.14
$
0.46
$
(0.91
)
$
—
$
(2.33
)
Income from discontinued operations
—
—
1.36
0.01
1.76
0.14
$
0.46
$
0.45
$
0.01
$
(0.57
)
0.14
$
0.45
$
(0.91
)
$
—
$
(2.33
)
Income from discontinued operations
—
—
1.36
0.01
1.76
0.14
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.01
$
(0.57
)
Basic EPS
63,344,054
63,310,689
62,975,537
63,241,197
54,511,863
Diluted EPS
64,478,161
63,916,242
62,975,537
63,241,197
54,511,863
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94
$
64
Other current assets
540
510
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,275
1,316
Other assets
621
590
$
2,530
$
2,480
Debt due within one year
$
17
$
19
Other current liabilities
276
267
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
1,067
1,063
Non-current environmental liabilities
163
160
Other non-current liabilities
312
288
Total stockholders’ equity
695
683
$
2,530
$
2,480
B
Net income (loss)
$
1
$
(22
)
Income from discontinued operations
(1
)
(96
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
151
153
Other items to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities
39
20
Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities
(66
)
(33
)
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities- continuing operations
124
22
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities- discontinued operations
—
20
Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities
124
42
Capital expenditures
(77
)
(105
)
Investment in equity method investment
(4
)
—
Proceeds from the sale of assets
4
2
Cash provided by (used for) investing activities-continuing operations
(78
)
(103
)
Cash provided by (used for) investing activities-discontinued operations
—
155
Cash Provided by (Used for) Investing Activities
(78
)
53
Changes in debt
5
(109
)
Dividends paid
—
(19
)
Common stock repurchased, net of issuances
—
(7
)
Debt issuance costs
(24
)
(4
)
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities-continuing operations
(19
)
(138
)
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities-discontinued operations
—
—
Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities
(19
)
(138
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
27
(44
)
Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
3
(1
)
Balance, beginning of year
64
109
Balance, end of period
$
94
$
64
High Purity Cellulose
High Purity Cellulose
$
1,016
$
1,020
$
992
$
992
$
1,083
Forest Products
Lumber
$
669
$
592
$
383
$
523
$
373
Paperboard
Paperboard
$
1,061
$
1,048
$
1,098
$
1,076
$
1,103
Pulp & Newsprint
Pulp
$
445
$
486
$
440
$
470
$
499
Newsprint
$
418
$
428
$
473
$
418
$
524
High Purity Cellulose
High Purity Cellulose
267
229
286
976
964
Forest Products
Lumber
176
144
155
611
617
Paperboard
Paperboard
47
45
44
176
181
Pulp & Newsprint
Pulp
63
49
61
217
207
Newsprint
27
19
44
112
166
60
$
4
$
(6
)
$
(4
)
$
(45
)
$
9
Depreciation and amortization
3
4
1
32
1
41
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
17
17
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
—
1
1
63
$
8
$
(5
)
$
28
$
(26
)
$
68
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
8
8
Pension settlement (gain) loss
—
—
(1
)
—
(2
)
(3
)
Duties reversal
(21
)
—
—
—
—
(21
)
42
$
8
$
(6
)
$
28
$
(20
)
$
53
(4
)
$
4
$
(12
)
$
(7
)
$
(39
)
$
(58
)
Depreciation and amortization
3
4
1
34
—
42
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
18
18
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
—
(4
)
(4
)
)
8
(11
)
27
(25
)
(2
)
Pension settlement (gain) loss
—
—
11
—
(2
)
9
Severance expense
—
—
—
—
1
1
Loan amendment costs
—
—
—
—
1
1
(1
)
$
8
$
—
$
27
$
(25
)
$
9
80
$
18
$
(20
)
$
5
$
(83
)
$
—
Depreciation and amortization
12
16
4
116
4
152
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
64
64
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
—
(47
)
(47
)
92
$
34
$
(16
)
$
121
$
(62
)
$
169
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
8
8
Pension settlement (gain) loss
—
—
(1
)
—
(2
)
(3
)
Duties reversal
(21
)
—
0
—
—
—
(21
)
71
$
34
$
(17
)
$
121
$
(56
)
$
153
(31
)
$
6
$
(3
)
$
4
$
(94
)
$
(118
)
Depreciation and amortization
9
16
4
123
1
153
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
60
60
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
—
(30
)
(30
)
(22
)
$
22
$
1
$
127
$
(63
)
$
65
Pension settlement (gain) loss
—
—
11
—
(2
)
9
Severance expense
—
—
—
—
1
1
Non-recurring expense (b)
—
—
—
—
1
1
Loan amendment costs
—
—
—
—
4
4
Insurance recovery
—
—
—
—
(4
)
(4
)
(22
)
$
22
$
12
$
127
$
(63
)
$
76
(b)
$
124
$
22
Capital expenditures, net
(51
)
(75
)
73
$
(53
)
(a)
$
17
$
19
Long-term debt & finance lease obligation
1,067
1,063
Total debt
1,084
1,082
Original issue discount, premiums and debt issuance costs
11
6
Cash and cash equivalents
(94
)
(64
)
1,001
$
1,024
(a)
37
$
17
$
(32
)
$
27
$
(83
)
Duties reversal
(21
)
—
—
(21
)
—
Severance expense
—
—
1
—
1
Non-recurring expense (b)
—
—
—
—
1
Loan amendment costs
—
—
1
—
4
Insurance recovery
—
—
—
—
(4
)
16
$
17
$
(30
)
$
6
$
(81
)
9
$
0.14
$
29
$
0.45
$
(57
)
$
(0.91
)
$
—
$
—
$
(119
)
$
(2.33
)
Pension settlement (gain) loss
(3
)
(0.04
)
—
—
9
0.14
(3
)
(0.04
)
9
0.16
Duties reversal
(21
)
(0.32
)
—
—
—
—
(21
)
(0.33
)
—
—
Severance expense
—
—
—
1
0.02
—
—
1
0.03
Loss on debt extinguishment
8
0.12
—
—
—
8
0.12
—
—
Non-recurring expense (b)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
1
0.02
Loan amendment costs
—
—
—
—
1
0.01
—
—
4
0.07
Insurance recovery
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(4
)
(0.07
)
Tax effects of adjustments
4
0.07
—
—
(3
)
(0.04
)
4
0.07
(2
)
$
(0.04
)
(3
)
$
(0.03
)
$
29
$
0.45
$
(49
)
$
(0.78
)
$
(12
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(110
)
$
(2.16
)
(a)
(b)
Non-recurring expenses are related to the Company’s review of its commodity asset portfolio.
