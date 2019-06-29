|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:24 | 05.08.2020
Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) reported a loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 of $13 million or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $19 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the same prior year quarter.
Year-to-date net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 27, 2020 was $38 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $47 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share for the same prior year period. The decrease in the diluted loss per share was due primarily to the conversion of the Company’s preferred stock into approximately 13 million shares of common stock in August of 2019.
“Second quarter results were below expectations primarily driven by the impacts of COVID-19,” said Paul Boynton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “High Purity Cellulose was impacted from reduced demand for textile, automotive and construction related products and ocean carrier delays, while newsprint demand was adversely affected, severely impacting price realizations and volumes. Despite the market challenges, we continued to focus on operating reliably to meet the needs of our customers, minimizing our costs and improving our cash flow. In addition, we amended our bank debt covenants and increased liquidity, providing us with incremental financial flexibility to manage through the pandemic.”
$
255
$
250
$
269
$
505
$
555
Forest Products
70
82
81
153
156
Paperboard
43
50
50
94
97
Pulp & Newsprint
43
47
65
90
115
Eliminations
(15
)
(19
)
(14
)
(34
)
(32
)
Total net sales
$
397
$
410
$
450
$
807
$
891
Operating results comprised the following for the periods presented:
$
7
$
(5
)
$
7
$
2
$
4
Forest Products
(4
)
(1
)
(16
)
(5
)
(22
)
Paperboard
6
5
1
11
(2
)
Pulp & Newsprint
(6
)
(6
)
6
(11
)
8
Corporate
(19
)
(5
)
(12
)
(24
)
(31
)
Total operating income (loss)
$
(15
)
$
(12
)
$
(15
)
$
(27
)
$
(43
)
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, operating income improved by $12 million primarily from higher commodity product sales prices and volumes, and overall lower costs.
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the operating loss increased by $3 million. The decline was driven by a 5 percent lower lumber sales volumes and a 4 percent decline in lumber prices primarily as a result of reduced demand early in the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by lower costs.
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, operating income improved $1 million primarily due to lower transportation costs.
The operating loss was similar to the first quarter of 2020, with lower newsprint sales volumes offset by higher pulp sales prices.
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the operating loss was $14 million higher during the second quarter ended June 27, 2020. This was primarily driven by an unfavorable change in foreign exchange rates and the remeasurement of certain liabilities in Canada.
For the three and six months ended June 27, 2020, the Company invested $10 million and $23 million respectively, in capital expenditures, which included approximately $5 million of strategic capital year-to-date.
The Company ended the second quarter of 2020 with $166 million of liquidity globally, including $49 million of cash, $98 million revolver availability in the U.S. and $19 million of availability on a factoring facility in France. Liquidity for the quarter improved $21 million, driven by a $10 million increase in revolver availability resulting from an amendment to the credit agreement and a $6 million improvement in cash driven by $16 million of Free Cash Flow in the quarter.
The Company remains well within compliance with its second quarter covenants, including a Gross Secured Leverage Ratio of 4.8 times EBITDA compared to a covenant of less than 6.2 times and an Interest Coverage Ratio of 2.0 times compared to a covenant 1.6 times.
Certain costs, specifically wood, energy and commodity chemical prices have declined from prior year levels. However, future input prices and availability of chemicals are difficult to predict due to the current unprecedented economic conditions. The Company is seeing increasing pressure on certain chemical and transportation costs. Logistics delays, especially as it relates to ocean transportation, could result in the variability of revenue recognition. Operations at all four high purity cellulose mills are running at or near normal levels. The Company will continue to optimize its commodity profile to maximize profitability and, if necessary, will curtail production to minimize impacts of reduced demand.
As announced in January by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Company expects duties on softwood lumber imported into the U.S. to be reduced from 20 percent to 8 percent later in 2020 or early 2021. Since 2017, the Company has paid approximately $72 million in duties.
Demand for newsprint products has declined approximately 23 percent since the beginning of the year resulting in reduced sales prices and volumes, while input costs have remained stable. In response, North American producers have announced production downtime, resulting in reduced newsprint production capacity of approximately 33 percent. The Company intends to manage its production based on demand to maximize profitability and optimize cash flows until the market stabilizes.
Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293, no passcode required. For international parties, dial 201-689-8349. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13707294.
Our operations are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those listed below. When considering an investment in our securities, you should carefully read and consider these risks, together with all other information in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings and submissions to the SEC, which provide much more information and detail on the risks described below. If any of the events described in the following risk factors actually occur, our business, financial condition or operating results, as well as the market price of our securities, could be materially adversely affected. These risks and events include, without limitation: Business and Operating Risks Our businesses we operate are highly competitive and many of them are cyclical, especially in commodity markets, which may result in fluctuations in pricing and volume that can adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; Our ten largest customers represented approximately 33% of our 2019 revenue, and the loss of all or a substantial portion of our revenue from these large customers could have a material adverse effect on us; A material disruption at one of our major manufacturing facilities could prevent us from meeting customer demand, reduce our sales and profitability, increase our cost of production and capital needs, or otherwise adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operation; Changes in raw material and energy availability and prices could affect our results of operations and financial condition; The availability of, and prices for, wood fiber may significantly impact our business, results of operations and financial condition; We are subject to risks associated with manufacturing and selling products and otherwise doing business outside of the United States; Our operations require substantial capital for ongoing maintenance, repair and replacement of existing facilities and equipment; Currency fluctuations may have a negative impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; Restrictions on trade through tariffs, countervailing and anti-dumping duties, quotas and other trade barriers, in the United States and internationally, especially with respect to China, Canada and as a result of “Brexit”, could adversely affect our ability to access certain markets and otherwise impact our results of operations; We depend on third parties for transportation services and increases in costs and the availability of transportation could adversely affect our business; Our business is subject to extensive environmental laws, regulations and permits that may restrict or adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; The impacts of climate-related initiatives remain uncertain at this time; Our failure to maintain satisfactory labor relations could have a material adverse effect on our business; We are dependent upon attracting and retaining key personnel, the loss of whom could adversely affect our business; Failure to develop new products or discover new applications for our existing products, or our inability to protect the intellectual property underlying such new products or applications, could have a negative impact on our business; Risk of loss of the Company’s intellectual property and sensitive business information, or disruption of its manufacturing operations, in each case due to cyberattacks or cyber security breaches, could adversely impact the Company; we may need to make significant additional cash contributions to our retirement benefit plans if investment returns on pension assets are lower than expected or interest rates decline, and/or due to changes to regulatory, accounting and actuarial requirements; and Public health crises such as epidemics or pandemics could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, liquidity or results of operations – specifically, we are subject to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts, which have had, and we expect will continue to have, a material adverse effect on our business, the nature and extent of which are highly uncertain and unpredictable Debt-Related Risks While the Company has entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its Senior Secured Credit Facilities (as amended by the Amendment, the “Credit Agreement”), there can be no assurances that the Company will continue in full compliance with the amended covenants provided in the Credit Amendment; We have significant debt obligations that could adversely affect our business and our ability to meet our obligations; The phase-out of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark could result in an increase to our borrowing costs; Challenges in the commercial and credit environments may materially adversely affect our future access to capital; and we may need additional financing in the future to meet our capital needs or to make acquisitions, and such financing may not be available on favorable terms, if at all, and may be dilutive to existing stockholders.
Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.
We do not consider these non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they may exclude significant expenses and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management’s judgment about which expenses and income items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management provides reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures we use to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon, in whole or part, in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of the Company.
397
$
410
$
450
$
807
$
891
)
(399
)
(432
)
(776
)
(866
)
10
18
31
26
Selling, general & administrative expenses
(22
)
(20
)
(20
)
(43
)
(49
)
Duties
(6
)
(6
)
(7
)
(12
)
(12
)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
(4
)
6
(2
)
2
3
Other operating income (expense), net
(4
)
(2
)
(4
)
(5
)
(11
)
)
(12
)
(15
)
(27
)
(43
)
Interest expense
(16
)
(15
)
(14
)
(31
)
(28
)
Interest income and other, net
(1
)
1
—
—
2
)
(26
)
(29
)
(58
)
(69
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
19
2
10
21
21
(13
)
$
(25
)
$
(19
)
$
(38
)
$
(47
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
1
4
1
10
)
(24
)
(15
)
(37
)
(37
)
Mandatory convertible stock dividends
—
—
(3
)
—
(7
)
(13
)
$
(24
)
$
(18
)
$
(37
)
$
(44
)
(0.20
)
$
(0.39
)
$
(0.46
)
$
(0.60
)
$
(1.10
)
Income from discontinued operations
—
0.01
0.09
0.01
0.21
(0.20
)
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.89
)
(0.20
)
$
(0.39
)
$
(0.46
)
$
(0.60
)
$
(1.10
)
Income from discontinued operations
—
0.01
0.09
0.01
0.21
(0.20
)
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.89
)
Basic EPS
63,235,151
62,982,735
49,572,055
63,111,058
49,282,418
Diluted EPS
63,235,151
62,982,735
49,572,055
63,111,058
49,282,418
Cash and cash equivalents
$
49
$
64
Other current assets
546
510
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,267
1,316
Other assets
583
590
$
2,445
$
2,480
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
14
$
19
Other current liabilities
291
267
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
1,061
1,063
Non-current environmental liabilities
159
160
Other non-current liabilities
271
288
Total stockholders’ equity
649
683
$
2,445
$
2,480
Net income (loss)
$
(37
)
$
(37
)
Income from discontinued operations
(1
)
(10
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
73
71
Other items to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities
11
(8
)
Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities
(35
)
(11
)
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities- continuing operations
11
4
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities- discontinued operations
—
14
Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities
11
18
Capital expenditures
(23
)
(59
)
Cash provided by (used for) investing activities-continuing operations
(23
)
(59
)
Cash provided by (used for) investing activities-discontinued operations
—
(1
)
Cash Provided by (Used for) Investing Activities
(23
)
(60
)
Changes in debt
—
44
Dividends paid
—
(15
)
Common stock repurchased, net of issuances
—
(6
)
Debt issuance costs
(3
)
—
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities-continuing operations
(4
)
23
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities-discontinued operations
—
—
Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities
(4
)
23
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(15
)
(19
)
Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
—
—
Balance, beginning of year
64
109
Balance, end of period
$
49
$
90
High Purity Cellulose
Cellulose Specialties
$
1,309
$
1,306
$
1,310
$
1,307
$
1,297
Commodity Products
$
620
$
590
$
792
$
606
$
822
Forest Products
Lumber
$
391
$
407
$
356
$
399
$
371
Paperboard
Paperboard
$
1,091
$
1,107
$
1,117
$
1,100
$
1,109
Pulp & Newsprint
Pulp
$
493
$
463
$
539
$
478
$
555
Newsprint
$
412
$
417
$
508
$
415
$
546
High Purity Cellulose
Cellulose Specialties
123
123
146
246
295
Commodity Products
122
113
71
234
158
Forest Products
Lumber
142
149
180
290
328
Paperboard
Paperboard.
40
46
45
85
88
Pulp & Newsprint
Pulp
53
52
64
105
100
Newsprint
27
40
47
67
85
(4
)
$
6
$
(5
)
$
5
$
(16
)
$
(13
)
Depreciation and amortization
2
4
1
26
2
35
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
16
16
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
(19
)
(19
)
(2
)
$
10
$
(4
)
$
31
$
(17
)
$
19
(16
)
$
1
$
7
$
6
$
(17
)
$
(19
)
Depreciation and amortization
2
4
1
28
—
35
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
14
14
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
(10
)
(10
)
)
5
8
34
(13
)
20
Non-recurring expense
—
—
—
—
1
1
(14
)
$
5
$
8
$
34
$
(12
)
$
21
(5
)
$
11
$
(10
)
$
—
$
(35
)
$
(38
)
Depreciation and amortization
5
8
2
57
2
73
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
31
31
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
(21
)
(21
)
—
$
19
$
(8
)
$
57
$
(22
)
$
46
(22
)
$
(1
)
$
11
$
2
$
(38
)
$
(47
)
Depreciation and amortization
4
8
2
57
—
71
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
28
28
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
(21
)
(21
)
(18
)
$
7
$
13
$
59
$
(31
)
$
30
Non-recurring expense
—
—
—
—
1
1
(18
)
$
7
$
13
$
59
$
(30
)
$
31
$
11
$
4
Capital expenditures
(17
)
(50
)
(7
)
$
(46
)
(a)
$
14
$
19
Long-term debt & finance lease obligation
1,061
1,063
Total debt
1,075
1,082
Original issue discount, premiums and debt issuance costs
8
6
Cash and cash equivalents
(49
)
(64
)
1,035
$
1,024
(a)
(15
)
$
(12
)
$
(15
)
$
(27
)
$
(43
)
Non-recurring expense (a)
—
—
1
—
1
(15
)
$
(12
)
$
(14
)
$
(27
)
$
(42
)
(13
)
$
(0.20
)
$
(25
)
$
(0.39
)
$
(19
)
$
(0.46
)
$
(38
)
$
(0.60
)
$
(47
)
$
(1.10
)
Non-recurring expense (a)
—
—
—
—
1
0.02
—
—
1
0.02
Tax effects of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(13
)
$
(0.20
)
$
(25
)
$
(0.39
)
$
(18
)
$
(0.44
)
$
(38
)
$
(0.60
)
$
(46
)
$
(1.08
)
(a)
