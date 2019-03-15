|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:20 | 20.01.2020
Rayonier Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends
Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2019 dividend distribution on its Common Stock CUSIP 754907103.
The dividends, totaling $1.08 per share, were paid quarterly as follows: $0.27 on March 29, 2019; $0.27 on June 28, 2019; $0.27 on September 27, 2019; and $0.27 on December 31, 2019. The $1.08 per share dividend is classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distribution and 0% Non-dividend Distribution. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company’s 2019 dividends.
03/29/2019
$0.27
$0.27
$0.00
06/14/2019
06/28/2019
$0.27
$0.27
$0.00
09/13/2019
09/27/2019
$0.27
$0.27
$0.00
12/17/2019
12/31/2019
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to their specific tax treatment of Rayonier dividends.
For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.rayonier.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer