ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 27.07.2020
Rayonier Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2020.

The Company also announced today, that the Company’s board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, L.P., has declared a third quarter cash distribution of $0.27 per limited partnership unit. The cash distribution is payable on September 30, 2020 to holders of record on September 16, 2020.
About Rayonier
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of May 8, 2020, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (508,000 acres) and New Zealand (415,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005651/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:18 Uhr | 27.07.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Robuster ...

21:54 Uhr | 27.07.2020
ROUNDUP: ...

21:26 Uhr | 27.07.2020
US-Anleihen etwas schwächer

21:25 Uhr | 27.07.2020
Reisebeschränkungen für Menschen ...

21:14 Uhr | 27.07.2020
Fan-Bündnis 'Unsere Kurve': Keine ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer