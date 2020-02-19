23:20 | 19.02.2020

Rayonier CEO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that David L. Nunes, President and CEO, will present at two upcoming investor conferences: the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET, and at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. ET. To access both events, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration links. The webcasts will be available for replay on the company’s website shortly after the live events.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2019, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (379,000 acres) and New Zealand (414,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

