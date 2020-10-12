|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:17 | 12.10.2020
Rayonier Donates $80,000 for Disaster Relief
Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today an $80,000 donation to the American Red Cross, the Marion Polk Food Share, and the Oregon Food Bank for disaster relief assistance to the communities impacted by the recent wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and the recent hurricanes in the Gulf Coast.
“Many rural communities, already struggling in the face of the global pandemic, are now dealing with the devastating impact of these natural disasters,” said Doug Long, Sr. Vice President, Forest Resources. “Families have lost loved ones, their homes, and their jobs. Rayonier is committed to support the relief efforts and help these communities where we live and work get back on their feet.”
The donation is earmarked for seven local chapters of the American Red Cross in Alabama, Louisiana and Oregon, and for the Marion Polk Food Share and Oregon Food Bank in Oregon.
“Our hearts go out to all the people impacted by these disasters, the first responders and volunteers for their continued work on the frontlines helping rural communities,” said Long.
