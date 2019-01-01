|
Rayonier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) today reported third quarter net loss attributable to Rayonier of ($0.8) million, or ($0.01) per share, on revenues of $198.9 million. This compares to net loss attributable to Rayonier of ($0.4) million, or $0.00 per share, on revenues of $156.4 million in the prior year quarter. The third quarter results included costs related to the merger with Pope Resources1 of $0.4 million and timber write-offs resulting from casualty events2 attributable to Rayonier of $7.9 million. Excluding these items, pro forma net income (loss)3 was $7.5 million, or $0.06 per share, versus ($0.4) million, or $0.00 per share, in the prior year period.
The following table summarizes the current quarter and comparable prior year period results:
(millions of dollars, except earnings per share (EPS))
Revenues
$198.9
$156.4
Sales attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds
(7.7
)
—
Pro forma revenues3
$191.2
$156.4
Net loss attributable to Rayonier
($0.8
)
($0.01
)
($0.4
)
—
Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources1
0.4
—
—
—
Timber write-offs resulting from casualty events2 attributable to Rayonier
7.9
0.07
—
—
Pro forma net income (loss)3
$7.5
$0.06
($0.4
)
—
Third quarter operating income was $1.8 million versus $11.0 million in the prior year period. The current quarter operating income included costs related to the merger with Pope Resources1 of $0.4 million and timber write-offs resulting from casualty events2 of $15.2 million (of which $7.9 million was attributable to Rayonier). Excluding these items and adjusting for the operating loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds, current quarter pro forma operating income3 was $20.3 million. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA3 was $67.2 million versus $43.2 million in the prior year period.
The following table summarizes operating income (loss), pro forma operating income (loss)3 and Adjusted EBITDA3 for the current quarter and comparable prior year period:
$5.1
$9.5
$11.1
$9.5
$26.1
$22.5
Pacific Northwest Timber
(1.8
)
(3.6
)
(1.8
)
(3.6
)
9.1
2.7
New Zealand Timber
10.7
10.1
10.7
10.1
18.1
17.7
Timber Funds
(12.4
)
—
(0.3
)
—
0.2
—
Real Estate
9.5
0.4
9.5
0.4
22.2
5.4
Trading
(0.6
)
—
(0.6
)
—
(0.6
)
—
Corporate and other
(8.7
)
(5.4
)
(8.3
)
(5.4
)
(7.9
)
(5.1
)
Total
$1.8
$11.0
$20.3
$11.0
$67.2
$43.2
Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $138.0 million versus $164.2 million in the prior year period. Cash available for distribution (CAD)3 of $124.2 million increased $8.6 million versus the prior year period primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA3 ($10.1 million), lower cash taxes paid ($0.7 million) and lower capital expenditures ($2.2 million), partially offset by higher cash interest paid ($4.4 million).
“We delivered strong operating results across our segments in the third quarter despite ongoing challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Nunes, President and CEO. “Both our U.S. and New Zealand timber operations remained fully-operational throughout the third quarter as we continued to follow enhanced safety protocols to protect our employees, contractors and customers. During the quarter, we also contended with several casualty events, including a hurricane that impacted properties in our Southern Timber segment and wildfires that impacted properties in our Timber Funds segment. Fortunately, no Rayonier employees were injured during these events. While our third quarter results were negatively impacted by inventory write-downs due to damage sustained to standing timber on these properties, I’m pleased that our team was able to quickly mobilize, assess the damage to our lands and execute a plan to maximize salvage opportunities. Overall, I’ve been very encouraged by the resiliency of our business as well as the dedication of our employees as we’ve navigated these various operational challenges.”
“Notably, each of our operating segments registered an increase in Adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year quarter,” continued Nunes. “Southern Timber Adjusted EBITDA improved 16% relative to the prior year quarter, as strong demand for sawlogs amid surging lumber prices resulted in a 16% increase in harvest volumes and an 8% increase in sawtimber stumpage prices. In Pacific Northwest Timber, Adjusted EBITDA more than tripled versus the prior year quarter, as an additional 55,000 tons of harvest volume resulting from the acquisition of Pope Resources was augmented by an 18% increase in weighted-average log prices. New Zealand Timber Adjusted EBITDA improved 2% relative to the prior year quarter, as lower log prices were offset by a 3% increase in harvest volumes and higher carbon credit sales. Real Estate also delivered another strong quarter as Adjusted EBITDA rose significantly versus the prior year quarter driven primarily by strong rural sales demand.”
In our Timber Funds segment, the Beachie Creek fire in Oregon spread through approximately 9,000 acres of land owned by ORM Timber Fund II, which Rayonier manages and in which Rayonier holds a 20% economic interest, and the Slater fire in Oregon spread through approximately 1,000 acres of land owned by ORM Timber Fund IV, which Rayonier manages and in which Rayonier holds a 15% economic interest. Based on the severity of the damage sustained to these properties, as well as the widespread impact on other timberland owners throughout the Pacific Northwest, we estimate that approximately 60% of the damaged merchantable timber will be salvageable. As a result of the wildfires, we wrote off timber basis of approximately $9.2 million (including $8.8 million in ORM Timber Fund II and $0.4 million in ORM Timber Fund IV) during the third quarter, of which approximately $7.3 million was attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Timber Funds and $1.9 million was attributable to Rayonier.
Due to the nature of these casualty events and the infrequency with which they materially impact our results, we have included these charges as a pro forma item in our third quarter results.
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA3 of $26.1 million was $3.6 million above the prior year period.
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA3 of $9.1 million was $6.4 million above the prior year period.
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA3 of $18.1 million was $0.4 million above the prior year period.
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA3 was $0.2 million.
Improved Development sales of $1.3 million included $1.0 million of sales in the Wildlight development project north of Jacksonville, Florida consisting of 15 residential lots ($65,000 per lot or $377,000 per acre) in addition to a $0.3 million sale of development property in Kitsap County, Washington ($247,000 per acre). This compares to prior year period sales of $4.5 million, which consisted of 21.7 acres of commercial property ($207,000 per acre) in the Wildlight development project.
There were no Unimproved Development sales in the third quarter or the prior year period.
Rural sales of $23.2 million consisted of 10,482 acres at an average price of $2,218 per acre. This compares to prior year period sales of $4.2 million, which consisted of 1,291 acres at an average price of $3,262 per acre.
Timberland and Non-Strategic sales in the current quarter and the prior year quarter were negligible.
During the quarter, we began reporting Conservation Easement sales as a new sales category within the Real Estate segment. Since Conservation Easement sales involve the sale of certain land use rights rather than an outright sale of the land, these sales are not reflected in our average price per acre metrics for the Real Estate segment. Conservation Easement sales during the quarter were $3.1 million and covered 2,150 acres in Kitsap and Mason Counties, Washington ($1,450 per acre). There were no Conservation Easement sales in the prior year period.
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA3 of $22.2 million was $16.8 million above the prior year period.
Third quarter interest expense of $10.4 million increased $2.4 million versus the prior year period due to higher outstanding debt following the closing of the Pope Resources merger.
Third quarter income tax expense of $0.7 million decreased $1.5 million versus the prior year period. The New Zealand subsidiary is the primary driver of income tax expense.
Access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and available shortly after the call.
Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 800-857-5752 (domestic) or 312-470-7110 (international), passcode: Rayonier. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour following the call until Saturday, November 28, 2020 by dialing 800-835-5808 (domestic) or 203-369-3353 (international), passcode: 3360.
Complimentary copies of Rayonier press releases and other financial documents are also available by calling (904) 357-9100.
The following important factors, among others, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document: the cyclical and competitive nature of the industries in which we operate; fluctuations in demand for, or supply of, our forest products and real estate offerings, including any downturn in the housing market; entry of new competitors into our markets; changes in global economic conditions and world events; business disruptions arising from public health crises and outbreaks of communicable diseases, including the current outbreak of the virus known as the novel coronavirus; fluctuations in demand for our products in Asia, and especially China; the uncertainties of potential impacts of climate-related initiatives; the cost and availability of third party logging and trucking services; the geographic concentration of a significant portion of our timberland; our ability to identify, finance and complete timberland acquisitions; changes in environmental laws and regulations regarding timber harvesting, delineation of wetlands, endangered species and development of real estate generally, that may restrict or adversely impact our ability to conduct our business, or increase the cost of doing so; adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and other catastrophic events such as hurricanes, wind storms and wildfires; the lengthy, uncertain and costly process associated with the ownership, entitlement and development of real estate, especially in Florida and Washington, including changes in law, policy and political factors beyond our control; the availability of financing for real estate development and mortgage loans; changes in tariffs, taxes or treaties relating to the import and export of our products or those of our competitors; changes in key management and personnel; and our ability to meet all necessary legal requirements to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and changes in tax laws that could adversely affect beneficial tax treatment.
For additional factors that could impact future results, please see Item 1A – Risk Factors in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and similar discussion included in other reports that we subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
$195.6
$156.4
$653.6
$532.8
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
(180.9
)
(154.9
)
(134.5
)
(545.3
)
(418.2
)
Selling and general expenses
(14.5
)
(12.5
)
(10.1
)
(37.1
)
(30.9
)
Other operating expense, net
(1.7
)
(16.5
)
(0.8
)
(19.2
)
(2.8
)
11.7
11.0
52.0
80.9
Interest expense
(10.4
)
(9.8
)
(8.0
)
(28.4
)
(23.6
)
Interest and other miscellaneous (expense) income, net
(0.2
)
1.5
0.8
1.2
3.1
)
3.4
3.8
24.8
60.4
Income tax expense
(0.7
)
(2.9
)
(2.3
)
(7.4
)
(10.2
)
)
0.5
1.5
17.4
50.2
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
—
(0.2
)
—
(0.2
)
—
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates
8.7
1.4
(1.9
)
9.6
(7.1
)
)
$1.7
($0.4
)
$26.8
$43.1
Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to Rayonier Inc.
($0.01
)
$0.01
—
$0.20
$0.33
Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to Rayonier Inc.
($0.01
)
$0.01
—
$0.20
$0.33
Pro forma net income (loss) per share (a)
$0.06
$0.11
—
$0.17
$0.33
Basic EPS
136,351,271
133,318,209
129,325,181
132,948,124
129,293,562
Diluted EPS (b)
136,351,271
135,957,026
129,325,181
135,460,456
129,652,462
(a)
Diluted earnings per share is calculated based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding combined with the incremental weighted average number of shares that would have been outstanding assuming all potentially dilutive securities (including redeemable operating partnership units) were converted into shares of common stock at the earliest date possible. As of September 30, 2020, there were 136,518,006 common shares and 4,445,153 redeemable operating partnership units outstanding.
A
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents (excluding Timber Funds)
$75.2
$68.7
Cash and cash equivalents (Timber Funds)
3.0
—
Assets held for sale
9.7
—
Other current assets
80.9
57.3
Timber and timberlands, net of depletion and amortization
3,284.7
2,482.0
Higher and better use timberlands and real estate development investments
108.3
81.8
Property, plant and equipment
39.9
31.9
Less – accumulated depreciation
(11.1
(9.6
28.8
22.3
Restricted cash
0.5
1.2
Right-of-use assets
100.3
99.9
Other assets
35.6
47.8
$3,727.0
$2,861.0
Current maturities of long-term debt (excluding Timber Funds)
—
82.0
Other current liabilities
92.1
69.2
Long-term debt (excluding Timber Funds)
1,318.2
973.1
Long-term debt (Timber Funds)
60.4
—
Long-term lease liability
91.1
90.5
Other non-current liabilities
196.6
108.6
Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
117.5
—
Total Rayonier Inc. shareholders’ equity
1,429.2
1,440.0
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates
421.9
97.6
Total shareholders’ equity
1,851.1
1,537.6
$3,727.0
$2,861.0
$888.2
$583.0
($31.2
)
$97.6
$1,537.6
Net income
—
—
25.9
—
0.5
26.4
Dividends ($0.27 per share)
—
—
(34.8
)
—
—
(34.8
)
Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans
2,407
0.1
—
—
—
0.1
Stock-based compensation
—
1.5
—
—
—
1.5
Repurchase of common shares made under repurchase program
(152,223
)
—
(3.2
)
—
—
(3.2
)
Other (a)
(14
)
—
—
(116.1
)
(11.8
)
(127.9
)
$889.8
$570.9
($147.3
)
$86.3
$1,399.7
Issuance of shares in merger with Pope Resources
7,181,071
172.4
—
—
—
172.4
Net income (loss)
—
—
1.9
—
(1.4
)
0.5
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
—
—
(0.2
)
—
—
(0.2
)
Dividends ($0.27 per share)
—
—
(37.0
)
—
—
(37.0
)
Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans
215,970
0.2
—
—
—
0.2
Stock-based compensation
—
2.7
—
—
—
2.7
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates
—
—
—
—
372.3
372.3
Adjustment of noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
—
—
(3.9
)
—
—
(3.9
)
Other (a)
(66,168
)
(1.6
)
—
9.4
(0.5
)
7.3
$1,063.5
$531.7
($137.9
)
$456.7
$1,914.0
Net loss
—
—
(0.8
)
—
(8.7
)
(9.5
)
Dividends ($0.27 per share)
—
—
(37.3
)
—
—
(37.3
)
Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans
6,079
0.2
—
—
—
0.2
Stock-based compensation
—
2.0
—
—
—
2.0
Measurement period adjustment of noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates
—
—
—
—
(0.7
)
(0.7
)
Adjustment of noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
—
—
(8.0
)
—
—
(8.0
)
Other (a)
(185
)
(0.5
)
—
16.3
(25.4
)
(9.6
)
$1,065.2
$485.6
($121.6
)
$421.9
$1,851.1
$884.3
$672.4
$0.2
$97.7
$1,654.6
Net income
—
—
24.8
—
3.0
27.8
Dividends ($0.27 per share)
—
—
(35.1
)
—
—
(35.1
)
Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans
26,031
0.6
—
—
—
0.6
Stock-based compensation
—
1.4
—
—
—
1.4
Other (a)
(1,140
)
—
—
(6.0
)
(2.1
)
(8.1
)
$886.3
$662.1
($5.8
)
$98.6
$1,641.2
Net income
—
—
18.8
—
2.1
20.9
Dividends ($0.27 per share)
—
—
(35.1
)
—
—
(35.1
)
Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans
250,344
0.2
—
—
—
0.2
Stock-based compensation
—
2.3
—
—
—
2.3
Other (a)
(134,194
)
(4.2
)
—
(23.7
)
(1.3
)
(29.2
)
$884.6
$645.8
($29.5
)
$99.4
$1,600.3
Net (loss) income
—
—
(0.4
)
—
1.9
1.5
Dividends ($0.27 per share)
—
—
(34.9
)
—
—
(34.9
)
Issuance of shares under incentive stock plans
2,423
0.1
—
—
—
0.1
Stock-based compensation
—
1.5
—
—
—
1.5
Repurchase of common shares made under repurchase program
(320,016
)
—
(8.4
)
—
—
(8.4
)
Other (a)
(230
)
—
—
(33.7
)
(10.8
)
(44.5
)
$886.2
$602.1
($63.2
)
$90.5
$1,515.6
(a)
Primarily includes shares purchased from employees in non-open market transactions to pay withholding taxes associated with the vesting of shares granted under the Company’s Incentive Stock Plan, amortization of pension and postretirement plan liabilities, foreign currency translation adjustments, mark-to-market adjustments of qualifying cash flow hedges, and distributions to noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates. The three months ended September 30, 2020 also include the redemption of 1,000 common units in the Operating Partnership for an equal number of Rayonier Inc. common shares, common stock offering costs associated with the “At-the-market” (ATM) offering program, as well as changes related to the recapitalization of the New Zealand JV.
C
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Net income
$17.4
$50.2
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
119.5
91.9
Non-cash cost of land and improved development
20.7
10.0
Timber-write offs due to casualty events
15.2
—
Gain on large dispositions of timberlands
(28.7
)
—
Other items to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities
10.1
13.2
Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities
(16.2
)
(1.1
)
138.0
164.2
Capital expenditures
(44.7
)
(45.3
)
Real estate development investments
(5.4
)
(3.3
)
Purchase of timberlands
(24.4
)
(81.9
)
Net proceeds from large dispositions of timberlands
115.7
—
Net cash consideration for merger with Pope Resources
(231.1
)
—
Other
5.1
(2.3
)
(184.8
)
(132.8
)
Net increase in debt
188.0
—
Dividends paid
(109.1
)
(106.1
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
(2.4
)
—
Proceeds from the issuance of common shares under incentive stock plan
0.2
0.8
Repurchase of common shares made under repurchase program
(3.2
)
(8.4
)
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated affiliates redemption of shares
(5.1
)
—
Distributions to noncontrolling interest in consolidated affiliates
(8.2
)
(7.3
)
Other
(4.5
)
(4.2
)
55.7
(125.2
)
)
(2.8
)
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
8.6
(96.6
)
Balance, beginning of year
70.0
156.5
Balance, end of period
$78.6
$59.9
D
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Southern Timber
$47.7
$46.8
$41.3
$147.4
$148.3
Pacific Northwest Timber
28.9
26.2
18.8
86.1
57.9
New Zealand Timber
62.8
41.8
62.0
142.1
181.3
Timber Funds
9.9
7.5
—
17.4
—
Real Estate
28.8
50.0
9.2
197.4
52.7
Trading
22.2
24.3
25.2
65.5
92.7
Intersegment Eliminations
(1.4
)
(1.0
)
(0.1
)
(2.3
)
(0.1
)
$195.6
$156.4
$653.6
$532.8
Southern Timber
$47.7
$46.8
$41.3
$147.4
$148.3
Pacific Northwest Timber
28.9
26.2
18.8
86.1
57.9
New Zealand Timber
62.8
41.8
62.0
142.1
181.3
Timber Funds
2.2
1.7
—
3.9
—
Real Estate
28.8
50.0
9.2
81.4
52.7
Trading
22.2
24.3
25.2
65.5
92.7
Intersegment Eliminations
(1.4
)
(1.0
)
(0.1
)
(2.3
)
(0.1
)
$189.8
$156.4
$524.1
$532.8
Southern Timber
$5.1
$11.2
$9.5
$31.4
$45.8
Pacific Northwest Timber
(1.8
)
(6.7
)
(3.6
)
(9.5
)
(11.1
)
New Zealand Timber
10.7
5.0
10.1
21.1
38.6
Timber Funds
(12.4
)
(1.9
)
—
(14.3
)
—
Real Estate
9.5
24.8
0.4
61.1
25.9
Trading
(0.6
)
0.1
—
(0.5
)
0.3
Corporate and Other
(8.7
)
(20.9
)
(5.4
)
(37.3
)
(18.6
)
$11.7
$11.0
$52.0
$80.9
Southern Timber
$11.1
$11.2
$9.5
$37.4
$45.8
Pacific Northwest Timber
(1.8
)
(6.7
)
(3.6
)
(9.5
)
(11.1
)
New Zealand Timber
10.7
5.0
10.1
21.1
38.6
Timber Funds
(0.3
)
0.1
—
(0.1
)
—
Real Estate
9.5
24.8
0.4
32.4
25.9
Trading
(0.6
)
0.1
—
(0.5
)
0.3
Corporate and Other
(8.3
)
(7.4
)
(5.4
)
(20.9
)
(18.6
)
$27.2
$11.0
$59.9
$80.9
Southern Timber
$26.1
$26.4
$22.5
$85.8
$91.4
Pacific Northwest Timber
9.1
3.9
2.7
22.8
8.0
New Zealand Timber
18.1
9.9
17.7
38.2
59.7
Timber Funds
0.2
0.7
—
0.8
—
Real Estate
22.2
44.6
5.4
65.7
41.1
Trading
(0.6
)
0.1
—
(0.5
)
0.3
Corporate and Other
(7.9
)
(7.0
)
(5.1
)
(19.9
)
(17.7
)
$78.6
$43.2
$192.9
$182.8
(a)
Pro forma sales, Pro forma operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See Schedule F for definitions and reconciliations
E
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
$164.2
Working capital and other balance sheet changes
14.6
(3.3
)
Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a)
16.4
—
Cash Available for Distribution attributable to NCI in Timber Funds
(0.1
)
—
Capital expenditures (b)
(44.7
)
(45.3
)
$115.6
$50.2
Operating loss attributable to NCI in Timber Funds
12.3
—
Interest, net attributable to NCI in Timber Funds
0.3
—
Income tax expense attributable to NCI in Timber Funds
0.2
—
$50.2
Interest, net and miscellaneous income attributable to Rayonier
27.9
21.2
Income tax expense attributable to Rayonier
7.3
10.2
Depreciation, depletion and amortization attributable to Rayonier
112.2
91.9
Non-cash cost of land and improved development
20.7
10.0
Timber write-offs resulting from casualty events attributable to Rayonier (d)
7.9
—
Non-operating income
(1.0
)
(0.8
)
Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a)
16.4
—
Large Dispositions (e)
(28.7
)
—
$182.8
Cash interest paid attributable to Rayonier (g)
(25.0
)
(20.6
)
Cash taxes paid attributable to Rayonier
(0.6
)
(1.4
)
Capital expenditures attributable to Rayonier (b)
(43.1
)
(45.3
)
$115.6
$115.6
Real estate development investments
(5.4
)
(3.3
)
$112.3
F
Sales
$47.7
$28.9
$62.8
$9.9
$28.8
$22.2
($1.4
$198.9
Sales attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds
—
—
—
(7.7
—
—
—
(7.7
$47.7
$28.9
$62.8
$2.2
$28.8
$22.2
($1.4
$191.2
Sales
$46.8
$26.2
$41.8
$7.5
$50.0
$24.3
($1.0)
$195.6
Sales attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds
—
—
—
(5.8
—
—
—
(5.8
$46.8
$26.2
$41.8
$1.7
$50.0
$24.3
($1.0
$189.8
Sales
$41.3
$18.8
$62.0
—
$9.2
$25.2
($0.1
)
$156.4
Pro forma sales
$41.3
$18.8
$62.0
—
$9.2
$25.2
($0.1
)
$156.4
Sales
$147.4
$86.1
$142.1
$17.4
$197.4
$65.5
($2.3
)
$653.6
Sales attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds
—
—
—
(13.5
)
—
—
—
(13.5
)
Large Dispositions (e)
—
—
—
—
(116.0
)
—
—
(116.0
)
Pro forma sales
$147.4
$86.1
$142.1
$3.9
$81.4
$65.5
($2.3
)
$524.1
Sales
$148.3
$57.9
$181.3
—
$52.7
$92.7
($0.1
)
$532.8
Pro forma sales
$148.3
$57.9
$181.3
—
$52.7
$92.7
($0.1
)
$532.8
)
($0.01
)
$1.7
$0.01
($0.4
)
—
$26.8
$0.20
$43.1
$0.33
Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a)
0.4
—
13.5
0.10
—
—
16.4
0.12
—
—
Timber write-offs resulting from casualty events attributable to Rayonier (d)
7.9
0.07
—
—
—
—
7.9
0.06
—
—
Large Dispositions (e)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(28.7
)
(0.21
)
—
—
$0.06
$15.2
$0.11
($0.4
)
—
$22.4
$0.17
$43.1
$0.33
Operating income (loss)
$5.1
($1.8
)
$10.7
($12.4
)
$9.5
($0.6
)
($8.7
)
$1.8
Operating loss attributable to NCI in Timber Funds
—
—
—
10.3
—
—
—
10.3
Timber write-offs resulting from casualty events attributable to Rayonier (d)
6.0
—
—
1.8
—
—
—
7.9
Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a)
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.4
0.4
Pro forma operating income (loss)
$11.1
($1.8
)
$10.7
($0.3
)
$9.5
($0.6
)
($8.3
)
$20.3
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
15.0
10.9
7.3
0.5
5.5
—
0.4
39.6
Non-cash cost of land and improved development
—
—
—
—
7.3
—
—
7.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$26.1
$9.1
$18.1
$0.2
$22.2
($0.6
)
($7.9
)
$67.2
Operating income (loss)
$11.2
($6.7
)
$5.0
($1.9
)
$24.8
$0.1
($20.9
)
$11.7
Operating loss attributable to NCI in Timber Funds
—
—
—
2.0
—
—
—
2.0
Costs related to merger with Pope Resources (a)
—
—
—
—
—
—
13.5
13.5
Pro forma operating income (loss)
$11.2
($6.7
)
$5.0
$0.1
$24.8
$0.1
($7.4
)
$27.2
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
15.2
10.6
4.9
0.5
6.7
—
0.3
38.3
Non-cash cost of land and improved development
—
—
—
—
13.0
—
—
13.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$26.4
$3.9
$9.9
$0.7
$44.6
$0.1
($7.0
)
$78.6
Operating income (loss)
$9.5
($3.6
)
$10.1
—
$0.4
—
($5.4
)
$11.0
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
13.0
6.3
7.6
—
0.7
—
0.3
27.8
Non-cash cost of land and improved development
—
—
—
—
4.3
—
—
4.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$22.5
$2.7
$17.7
—
$5.4
—
($5.1
)
$43.2
Operating income (loss)
$31.4
($9.5
)
$21.1
($14.3
)
$61.1
($0.5
)
($37.3
)
$52.0
Operating loss attributable to NCI in Timber Funds
—
—
—
12.3
—
—
—
12.3
Timber write-offs resulting from casualty events attributable to Rayonier (d)
6.0
—
—
1.8
—
—
—
7.9
Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources (a)
—
—
—
—
—
—
16.4
16.4
Large Dispositions (e)
—
—
—
—
(28.7
)
—
—
(28.7
)
Pro forma operating income (loss)
$37.4
($9.5
)
$21.1
($0.1
)
$32.4
($0.5
)
($20.9
)
$59.9
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
48.4
32.2
17.1
1.0
12.6
—
1.0
112.2
Non-cash cost of land and improved development
—
—
—
—
20.7
—
—
20.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$85.8
$22.8
$38.2
$0.8
$65.7
($0.5
)
($19.9
)
$192.9
Operating income (loss)
$45.8
($11.1
)
$38.6
—
$25.9
$0.3
($18.6
)
$80.9
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
45.6
19.2
21.1
—
5.2
—
0.9
91.9
Non-cash cost of land and improved development
—
—
—
—
10.0
—
—
10.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$91.4
$8.0
$59.7
—
$41.1
$0.3
($17.7
)
$182.8
(a)
“Costs related to the merger with Pope Resources” include legal, accounting, due diligence, consulting and other costs related to the merger with Pope Resources.
(b)
Capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 exclude timberland acquisitions. Excluding the Pope Resources acquisition, timberland acquisitions were $24.4 million and $81.9 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.
(c)
Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) is defined as cash provided by operating activities adjusted for capital spending (excluding timberland acquisitions and real estate development investments), CAD attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds and working capital and other balance sheet changes. CAD is a non-GAAP measure of cash generated during a period that is available for common stock dividends, distributions to noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership, distributions to the New Zealand minority shareholder, repurchase of the Company’s common shares, debt reduction, timberland acquisitions and real estate development investments. CAD is not necessarily indicative of the CAD that may be generated in future periods.
(d)
“Timber write-offs resulting from casualty events” include the write-off of merchantable and pre-merchantable timber volume destroyed by casualty events which cannot be salvaged.
(e)
“Large Dispositions” are defined as transactions involving the sale of timberland that exceed $20 million in size and do not have a demonstrable premium relative to timberland value. In March 2020, the Company completed a disposition of approximately 67,000 acres located in Mississippi for a sales price and gain of approximately $116.0 million and $28.7 million, respectively.
(f)
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, the non-cash cost of land and improved development, non-operating income and expense, operating loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds, costs related to the merger with Pope Resources, timber write-offs resulting from casualty events and Large Dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to make strategic decisions about the business and that investors can use to evaluate the operational performance of the assets under management. It removes the impact of specific items that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations on an ongoing basis attributable to Rayonier.
(g)
Cash interest paid is presented net of patronage refunds received of $4.6 million and $4.0 million, respectively, excluding patronage refunds attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.
(h)
Pro forma revenue (sales) is defined as revenue (sales) adjusted for Large Dispositions and sales attributable to the noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds. Rayonier believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information to evaluate core business operations because it excludes specific items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results attributable to Rayonier.
(i)
Pro forma net income (loss) is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Rayonier Inc. adjusted for costs related to the merger with Pope Resources, timber write-offs resulting from casualty events and Large Dispositions. Rayonier believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information to evaluate our core business operations because it excludes specific items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results attributable to Rayonier.
(j)
Pro forma operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) adjusted for operating loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Timber Funds, costs related to the merger with Pope Resources, timber write-offs resulting from casualty events and Large Dispositions. Rayonier believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information to evaluate our core business operations because it excludes specific items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results attributable to Rayonier.
F
