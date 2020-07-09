|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 09.07.2020
RBC Bearings Launches New Environmental, Social, and Governance Webpage
RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, aerospace and defense industries, today announced it has launched a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) section of its website, which highlights the various ESG values that are important to RBC Bearings and its stakeholders. The new section of the website can be found by visiting http://investor.rbcbearings.com.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, commented, “We are excited to unveil this new section of our website where our business partners, investors, employees and other stakeholders can easily access information related to how we govern our Company and manage our impact on the environment and society. While our ESG values have always been paramount to our organization, having a dedicated online portal will allow us to maintain transparency and the most up to date ESG information.”
