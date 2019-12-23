|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:28 | 24.12.2019
Real-Time Data Added to KOBIONA’s Software Offering
KOBIONA, a leading energy management advisor in the Northeast, announced today that users of their KOBIONA 360°+ software will have access real-time utility data from over 6,000 supported utilities worldwide. According to the company’s Managing Partner, Brian Choquette, access to facility specific utility data will provide customers the tools they need to make better business decisions. “Organizations large and small are constantly looking for ways to reduce and manage energy spend, but they lack the granular insights required to do this effectively.” added Choquette. “The combination of real-time data and our suite of reporting tools will be instrumental in helping our customers make a myriad of decisions, well beyond energy procurement.”
The service is scheduled to be available to KOBIONA customers in the first quarter of 2020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer