14:30 | 14.04.2021

RealPage Honored as EPA 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. As the EPA’s highest level of recognition, the Partner of the Year award celebrates companies that exhibit a commitment to transforming environmental innovation and protection through energy efficiency. The award acknowledges RealPage’s achievements in driving innovative sustainability and green operations that bring solutions to the multifamily housing industry, from property managers to residents, creating better overall living experiences through technology by saving electricity, water and natural gas. These solutions are championed by RealPage’s diverse Sustainability Suite, providing a comprehensive set of integrated energy management and conservation-related tools and professional services in the marketplace. Most recently, RealPage launched an innovative Waste Management Solution that revolutionizes multifamily waste and recycling management and substantially reduces operator costs. In addition, the company recently held a national virtual energy summit to promote utility management innovation and serve as a resource for the broader housing ecosystem. “We are honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award,” said Steve Winn, CEO of RealPage. “Energy efficiency and sustainability have been core goals of RealPage for years, as evidenced by the numerous products and solutions we have developed that are reducing the effects of climate change in the real estate industry. We are proud of these efforts and continue to be committed to bringing green solutions that support and benefit the multifamily community and their residents.” Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005021/en/