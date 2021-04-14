|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:30 | 14.04.2021
RealPage Honored as EPA 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year
RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. As the EPA’s highest level of recognition, the Partner of the Year award celebrates companies that exhibit a commitment to transforming environmental innovation and protection through energy efficiency.
The award acknowledges RealPage’s achievements in driving innovative sustainability and green operations that bring solutions to the multifamily housing industry, from property managers to residents, creating better overall living experiences through technology by saving electricity, water and natural gas.
These solutions are championed by RealPage’s diverse Sustainability Suite, providing a comprehensive set of integrated energy management and conservation-related tools and professional services in the marketplace. Most recently, RealPage launched an innovative Waste Management Solution that revolutionizes multifamily waste and recycling management and substantially reduces operator costs.
In addition, the company recently held a national virtual energy summit to promote utility management innovation and serve as a resource for the broader housing ecosystem.
“We are honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award,” said Steve Winn, CEO of RealPage. “Energy efficiency and sustainability have been core goals of RealPage for years, as evidenced by the numerous products and solutions we have developed that are reducing the effects of climate change in the real estate industry. We are proud of these efforts and continue to be committed to bringing green solutions that support and benefit the multifamily community and their residents.”
Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.
