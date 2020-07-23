|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
10:34 | 23.07.2020
ReCarbon, Inc. and HYZON Motors, Inc. in collaboration to commercialize green hydrogen powered heavy trucks and buses
Silicon Valley headquartered carbon emissions utilization company and leading global hydrogen fuel-cell mobility company look to deploy biogas-to-hydrogen mobility projectsSANTA CLARA, California, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ReCarbon, Inc., (https://recarboninc.com [https://recarboninc.com/]) the developer of the proprietary Plasma Carbon Conversion Unit (PCCU), a revolutionary greenhouse gas utilization technology, today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with world-leading hydrogen fuel-cell mobility company HYZON Motors, Inc. (https://hyzonmotors.com [https://hyzonmotors.com/]) laying the foundation for green hydrogen mobility projects globally.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037343/ReCarbon.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037343/ReCarbon.jpg]https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218592/HYZON.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218592/HYZON.jpg]ReCarbon CEO, Dr. Jay Kim said, “We are pleased to collaborate with HYZON Motors, to play a substantial role in the proliferation of green hydrogen mobility to holistically address the issue of carbon emissions, across the entire global heavy mobility sector.””Offering green hydrogen mobility as a service is the cornerstone mission of our company. Our collaboration with ReCarbon creates an opportunity to provide this to fleet owners, to make the switch from diesel to hydrogen economically, while drastically reducing their carbon footprint from fuel to emissions.” said George Gu, CEO of New York-based HYZON Motors, Inc.This MOU is one of ReCarbon’s several critical developments in 2020, in addition to the following highlights:
Web site: http://recarboninc.com//
