22:49 | 20.01.2020

Recommit to Your 2020 Goals with a Bite of Just BARE® Chicken

Of the people that make New Year’s resolutions, close to 92% fail in their pursuit of positive change. Let’s be real — if New Year’s resolutions were easy, everyone would stick to them. But they aren’t. That’s why Just BARE® Chicken is committed to supporting consumers in their goals all year long. Just BARE Chicken has launched #ResolutionsBite — a campaign that helps consumers stay on track with their 2020 goals, while enjoying the goodness of Just BARE Chicken. Through the #ResolutionsBite campaign, Just BARE Chicken is offering up new resolutions, encouragement and rewards for those needing another round of motivation. “These aren’t the traditional resolutions that were popping up on your news feed a few weeks ago. We are offering options that encourage consumers to redefine their resolutions and start small, such as adding Just BARE to their cart,” says Kelsie McEndaffer, PR and communications manager for Just BARE Chicken. Consumers following Just BARE on Facebook and Instagram can engage with Just BARE’s new spin on resolutions for a chance to win prizes that will help them stick to their goals. All participants will also have access to a savings offering on social channels to purchase Just BARE at their local grocery store. In addition to instant savings, participants will be entered to win one of many prizes, including an Apple Watch®, exercise bike and more. “It doesn’t matter if you have a resolution or not, Just BARE Chicken provides wholesome nutrition that will empower you throughout the year,” says McEndaffer. “Real change comes from adopting small habits, and our approach begins with Just BARE Chicken.” Looking for more 2020 inspiration from Just BARE? Find healthy recipes, cooking tips and products at JustBAREChicken.com.

About Just BARE® Chicken | Just Pure Goodness®

Just BARE® Chicken fuels people with wholesome, clean, responsible protein by providing All Natural, Organic and Deli varieties of chicken. Our Just BARE chickens are fed a vegetable and grain diet, raised on family farms and cared for by the poultry industry’s top professionals. Just BARE Natural products are American Humane Certified™, and our USDA Certified Organic chickens have access to the outdoors and are verified by Pennsylvania Certified Organic. We are committed to excellence and meeting the diverse needs of our consumers and customers with no antibiotics ever, no added hormones and no artificial additives. Just BARE is distributed nationally by Pilgrim’s®, a world leading poultry producer. To learn more, visit JustBAREChicken.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005524/en/