14:17 | 13.07.2020
Recovery in the Copper Scrap Market Will Lead to Reduced Demand for Cathode Post COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Another factor influencing the quick recovery in prices is the disruption to copper scrap trading. Copper scrap trading was particularly affected by the COVID-19 crisis which has led to a shortage of scrap metal. As a result. China increased its imports of copper cathode to make up for the shortfall However, it is likely that recovery in the scrap market will lead to reduced demand for cathode which may have a stabilizing effect on copper prices.
