Redefining Clean-Tech Commercialization – KPM-Accelerate

Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. (KPM) is announcing the launch of KPM-Accelerate, an accelerator for chemical start-ups, and intends to redefine the way chemical technologies are commercialized. Chemical start-ups include companies in new materials, energy storage, electrolysis, GHG reduction, recycling, and a wide range of other clean-tech and deep-tech concepts. With the economic downturn resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need innovative ways to stimulate the economy and to provide solutions to global challenges; KPM-Accelerate is just the program to deliver this. KPM-Accelerate will help entrepreneurs to go from an incubated concept to a clear path for commercialization with professional process support and reduced capital investment. KPM has 20 years of experience in chemical process development and significant infrastructure (31,000 ft2 of purpose-built space) and technical knowledge in its 30+ staff. KPM-Accelerate is a new program within KPM, providing services that are not usually part of KPM’s offering, including end-user connections, integrated flow-sheet development, techno-economic evaluation, and project definition. In addition, through a partnership with Launch Lab, the accelerator will give tailored support with proposals and grant applications, VC introductions, business and marketing development, and cash flow management. Unlike typical accelerators, the project scope and timeline are collaboratively defined to meet the commercialization objectives; it is not a specific package with pre-determined timelines. By helping companies based on clearly defined needs and with solid expertise and infrastructure, KPM-Accelerate plans to bring disruptive technologies to market in a cost-effective way. “We bring a well-defined next step for incubated chemical start-ups over a broad range of processes,” says Boyd Davis, Principal at KPM. “We integrate into the process design for the entire system and allow founders to focus on market development and fundraising, which is critical to any start-up’s success. The well-defined project, existing infrastructure, and integrated support within KPM-Accelerate saves start-ups considerable time and can greatly lower the cost compared to doing this from scratch.” An example of KPM working with start-ups is Li-Cycle Corp. (Li-Cycle), a leading lithium-ion battery resource recovery company. Li-Cycle successfully scaled up its first commercial lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Kingston (ON) with its second commercial facility slated to be operating later this year in Rochester (NY). With KPM’s infrastructure (people and equipment), Li-Cycle was successfully able to go from concept to commercial operation within three years, quickly progressing through laboratory testing, flow-sheet development, and technology piloting. Through their own merit and the work they completed with KPM, Li-Cycle has become an industry leader in lithium-ion battery recycling. “Our interaction with KPM helped us to accelerate our company’s development and commercialization, but to do it in a controlled way,” said Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Li-Cycle. “As our financial, commercial, and technical teams were developing, we were able to work with KPM as one team, gradually transitioning roles and responsibilities and quickly putting us in full control of all aspects of our operations. KPM’s expertise and infrastructure were an integral part of getting us to where we are today.” “The infrastructure for chemical start-ups just isn’t there,” says Sebastian Alamillo, the KPM-Accelerate Program Coordinator, and former chemical start-up founder. “I experienced great resources attached to universities for company incubation, but for technical or industry specific support, there have been large limitations. KPM-Accelerate is designed to solve this!” To learn more, you can find all the details about what makes KPM-Accelerate different at www.KPM-Accelerate.com or email us at Accelerate@kpm.ca.

About Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc.

Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. is a privately owned leader in chemical process development based in Kingston (ON). Typical clients include large multi-national mining and metallurgical companies, as well as those in industrial chemistry, advanced materials, and energy, and start-up companies in the same chemistry-based fields. To learn more visit: www.kpm.ca

