0:00 | 11.07.2020
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Featured in Morgans’ ‘Under The Microscope’ Podcast series

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, was recently featured in the ‘Under the Microscope’ podcast series from Morgans.

Regeneus CEO Leo Lee spoke with Ian Wilkie, an Analyst at Morgans, about the company’s platform technologies Progenza and Sygenus, why there is an unmet need in pain and inflammation treatment and how the company’s novel stem cell technology address this market.

In the interview, Leo also highlighted the company’s upcoming milestones and why he believes stem cell technologies have the potential to be the next plaform to address major diseases and chronic illnesses.

To listen to the full interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/RE78GTV7

About Regeneus Ltd:

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.

Contact:
Investors
Sandra McIntosh
Company Secretary and Investor Relations
Regeneus Ltd
T: +61-2-9499-8010
E: investors@regeneus.com.au

Media
Daniel Paperny
Media and Capital Partners
T: +61-405-191-257
E: Daniel.paperny@mcpartners.com.au

Source:

Regeneus Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

