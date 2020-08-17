|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:20 | 17.08.2020
Reinke and CropX Announce Partnership to Help Producers Maximize Performance by Growing More With Less
Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, and CropX, a leading global agricultural analytics and soil sensing company, today announced a partnership to empower growers with the world’s finest irrigation scheduling tools.
“We are very excited to make this strategic investment and partner with CropX as we continue to advance precision irrigation technology,” says Chris Roth, president of Reinke. “Reinke is dedicated to irrigation innovation to help growers produce more while providing them with labor savings and environmental efficiencies. We’ve found that same level of commitment in CropX. We are proud to provide the world’s finest irrigation system and we believe this long-term relationship will strengthen both of our companies as we develop unmatched irrigation solutions to farms around the world.”
“We are extremely pleased to announce this agreement with Reinke Manufacturing,” says John Vikupitz, president of CropX. “Since its founding, CropX has maintained a commitment to be the global leader for on-farm irrigation and soil health tools. Today’s producers face mounting profitability, resource availability and sustainability challenges throughout the world. Our mission is to provide affordable, scalable, best-in-class technical solutions to meet these challenges. We are looking forward to partnering with the Reinke team to offer producers a technical platform to enable them to realize the tremendous untapped profitability to be achieved through proper management of soil health and irrigation prescriptions.”
Specializing in advanced technology that provides recommendations on a variety of factors, CropX uses maps, aerial imagery, weather, modeling, user input and their patented soil sensing technology to accurately predict outcomes. Earlier this year, CropX acquired CropMetrics, adding more than 500,000 acres of soil data to their farm management platform.
Through the partnership, growers using both systems will have access to CropX’s enhanced irrigation data-driven prescriptions that they can incorporate into their Reinke irrigation control system. Growers with pivots using Reinke’s enhanced, web-based application ReinCloud® will see additional benefits by being able to remotely operate their irrigation while they manage CropX data through the integrated platform.
Visit www.Reinke.com/CropX to learn about all the advantages you’ll have with Reinke and CropX.
