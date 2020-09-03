|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 03.09.2020
Renewable Energy Group Appoints Walter Berger to Board of Directors
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today that it has added Walter Berger to the company’s Board of Directors.
“We are very pleased to be adding Walter to the REG Board. His professional background and expertise bring additional diverse and synergistic perspectives to REG,” said Jeffrey Stroburg, Chairman of the Board. “Despite the current challenging operating environment under COVID-19, REG continues to accelerate our participation in the energy transition. Walter will be an asset to our team as we drive for ongoing growth and long-term success.”
Mr. Berger currently serves as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Director of KYMETA Corporation, a satellite technology and communications company headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
Before joining KYMETA, Mr. Berger served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Nuvectra Corporation, a medical device company. Before that, Mr. Berger served as Chief Financial Officer of AppDynamics Inc., an application performance management and IT operations analytics company. Mr. Berger has also served on for-profit and non-profit boards, including Sirius Computer Solutions, a national integrator of technology-based business solutions, until late 2017. Mr. Berger holds a B.A. in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Berger will serve as a Class I Director and will serve on the Audit and Risk Management committees of the Board. His term will expire at the 2021 annual meeting of the company’s stockholders.
