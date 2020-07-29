16:00 | 29.07.2020

Renewable Energy Group Enters REG Ultra Clean® Supply Agreement with Hunt & Sons, Inc.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today the company has entered into an agreement with Hunt & Sons, Inc. to supply REG Ultra Clean® at 12 locations in Northern California.

REG Ultra Clean is a premium renewable fuel and one of the lowest carbon intensity liquid transportation fuels on the market today which enables businesses to achieve sustainability targets with the performance they expect. “This agreement positions REG and Hunt & Sons to deliver a cleaner-burning, sustainable fuel that immediately reduces emissions within their existing fueling systems and infrastructure,” said REG Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Gary Haer. “We are proud to work with Hunt & Sons to provide solutions that answer the call of California’s forward-thinking carbon reduction strategies.” Hunt & Sons is a leading California-based petroleum products distributor and operates from its headquarters in Sacramento, California. This relationship will be the first-of-its kind for the business. “Hunt & Sons is excited to expand our relationship with REG by providing our customers throughout Northern California with a cleaner burning renewable fuel,” said Hunt & Sons CEO Josh Hunt. “We always strive to provide the best customer service and most innovative products to our customers and REG Ultra Clean will help us fulfill those goals while benefitting the environment.” REG Ultra Clean will be offered at 12 locations and is currently available at two Hunt & Sons locations: Rancho Cordova and Sacramento. REG Ultra Clean reduces emissions significantly compared to petroleum diesel. On an annual basis, the fuel consumed through this agreement will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 250,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to more than 6 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle1. “Consumers are demanding cleaner, innovative solutions and we are committed to producing clean fuels sustainably,” said Haer. “REG Ultra Clean provides a simple, cost effective immediate carbon reduction solution for diesel consumers today.” For more information visit regi.com or huntnsons.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is leading the energy industry’s transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is North America’s largest producer of biodiesel and an industry leading producer of renewable diesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

About Hunt & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Third Generation owned Hunt & Sons, Inc. specializes in commercial fleet fueling services, bulk fuel supply and comprehensive lubricant solutions for industrial, commercial and agricultural use. Hunt & Sons distributes gasoline, diesel, bio and renewable fuels, propane and lubricants throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada through 36 distribution centers and over 60 CFN and Pacific Pride Cardlocks. Hunt & Sons is also a Chevron 1st Source Elite Lubricant marketer while also distributing Valvoline and Phillips 66 products throughout its marketing area. Best in Industry customer service and reliability solutions sets Hunt & Sons apart from its competition.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including plans or objectives relating to REG’s products or services. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business and operations; changes in governmental programs and policies requiring or encouraging the use of biofuels, including state level programs such as California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard; availability of federal and state governmental tax incentives and incentives for biomass-based diesel production; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its partnership and REG Ultra Clean® strategies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequently filed Form 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and REG does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in the Company’s expectations.

