16:15 | 21.09.2020

Renewable Energy Group to Host 2020 Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on October 13, 2020

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will host its 2020 Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET. REG will conduct a series of presentations to update analysts and investors on the Company’s key strategic initiatives, products and markets, growth strategies and sustainable value. The program will include formal presentations and question and answer sessions. Attendance at the event is by registration only. Please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/109667265744. For more information and inquiries, please email Todd.Robinson@regi.com or call +1 (515) 239-8048. Supplemental material will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.regi.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The meeting will include a discussion of non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Information reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to REG’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, as well as other financial and statistical information to be discussed, will be posted on REG’s Investor Relations web site at https://investor.regi.com/news-events/ir-calendar prior to commencement of the virtual event.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is leading the energy industry’s transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is North America’s largest producer of biodiesel and an industry leading producer of renewable diesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005564/en/