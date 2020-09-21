|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:15 | 21.09.2020
Renewable Energy Group to Host 2020 Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on October 13, 2020
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will host its 2020 Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET.
REG will conduct a series of presentations to update analysts and investors on the Company’s key strategic initiatives, products and markets, growth strategies and sustainable value. The program will include formal presentations and question and answer sessions.
Attendance at the event is by registration only. Please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/109667265744. For more information and inquiries, please email Todd.Robinson@regi.com or call +1 (515) 239-8048.
Supplemental material will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.regi.com/news-events/ir-calendar.
The meeting will include a discussion of non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Information reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to REG’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, as well as other financial and statistical information to be discussed, will be posted on REG’s Investor Relations web site at https://investor.regi.com/news-events/ir-calendar prior to commencement of the virtual event.
